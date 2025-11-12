Islam Makhachev vs Jack Della Maddalena Net Worth Comparison: Who Is Richer in 2025?

On November 15, Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena are set to clash in one of the most anticipated superfights of the year. At Madison Square Garden, the former lightweight champ will look to establish his dominance in a new division, while the Aussie aims to defend his crown. Fans can expect a fight like never before. However, beyond the battle inside the cage, there’s another showdown that fans are curious about.

Who has the most cash between the two champions? As two of the UFC’s top-tier fighters, Makhachev and Della Maddalena have been making some serious fortunes: not only by defeating tough opponents inside the Octagon but also through various ventures outside it. Let’s find out who wins this financial battle before the actual fight.

Islam Makhachev vs. Jack Della Maddalena net worth & endorsements

Ahead of UFC 322, Islam Makhachev’s current net worth is estimated to be around $5-7 million, while his opponent, Jack Della Maddalena, reportedly had a net worth of around $500K last year. However, after his win over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, the Aussie has surely seen an increase in that department.

Now, let’s break down what endorsements and sponsors they have.

When it comes to sponsors, the Dagestani legend has landed some amazing deals with major mainstream companies. As Makhachev rose to stardom by defending the lightweight title four times, brands like Reebok, Venum, and others began sponsoring him. Additionally, the former champ also endorses fitness and nutrition brands, which make up a significant part of his financial ventures.

Coming back to ‘JDM,’ the Aussie has just become the champion, so it might take some time before his account starts rolling with dollar bills. For now, he doesn’t have many endorsements or sponsorships. However, if you look at his Instagram account, the reigning welterweight champion often posts himself wearing StreetX gear, though it’s unclear how much they’re actually compensating him.

Imago MMA: UFC 311 Makhachev vs Moicano Jan 18, 2025 Inglewood, California, USA Islam Makhachev red gloves reacts after defeating Renato Moicano blue gloves in a lightweight title fight during UFC 311 at Intuit Dome. Inglewood Intuit Dome California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xGaryxA.xVasquezx 20250118_jhp_sv5_0501

Now that the fortunes of both UFC 322 headliners are clear, let’s move a little forward and find out who’s actually richer right now.

Who earns more, Maddalena or Makhachev?

Judging by the net worth of each fighter, it’s pretty clear that Islam Makhachev holds the edge over Jack Della Maddalena in the money department. The former champ reportedly earns $500K to $1 million per fight, with some fights exceeding $2 million. Meanwhile, Jack Della Maddalena earned approximately $582,000 for his fight against Belal Muhammad, according to GiveMeSport.

The pay disparity is absolutely natural, given that Makhachev has been reigning as champion since 2022.

After three long years, he’s decided to move up a division to achieve double-champ glory. And if he succeeds, there’ll definitely be more on the table the next time he steps into the Octagon. On the flip side, ‘JDM’ would also likely see a significant boost if he successfully defends his belt against one of the greatest lightweights ever.

It’s also worth noting that despite earning impressive amounts, both fighters have maintained a low-key lifestyle.

Makhachev has built a large farm in Dagestan with various animals, while Della Maddalena has kept things simple, living with his family in Perth, Australia.

But now, as we’re only a few days away from witnessing one of the greatest clashes of the year, who do you think will take the gold home? Keep your predictions coming in…