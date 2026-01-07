Islam Makhachev Weighs In on Daniel Cormier vs Jon Jones With Honest Take Amid Rematch Talk

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones’ rivalry may no longer dominate MMA headlines the way it once did, but it remains one of the sport’s most intense feuds. So much so that the Russian version of The Ultimate Fighter has brought the former light heavyweight champions back into the spotlight, placing Jones and Cormier on opposite teams as coaches to cash in on their storied history. With anticipation already building around the show, Cormier added fresh fuel to the fire.

Speaking with Ben Askren on his YouTube channel, ‘DC’ suggested that Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling could one day host a legitimate wrestling match between him and Jones. “I’m gonna kick his a—, like you would never believe,” Cormier declared. Now, Islam Makhachev—one of Cormier’s closest friends—has weighed in with his honest take on the potential showdown.

Daniel Cormier will have the upper hand, says Islam Makhachev

Speaking to MMA Arena, Islam Makhachev weighed in on the perennial Daniel Cormier–Jon Jones debate, suggesting that ‘DC’ would still hold a clear edge if the contest turned into a wrestling battle. Makhachev pointed out that Cormier has remained active in training even after retirement. “You know, it’s a confrontation where only in wrestling Cormier can pull Jon Jones,” Makhachev said. “Jon Jones is a good fighter, but wrestling is Cormier’s specialty. And this guy is an Olympic champion.”

Cormier and Jones have crossed paths twice inside the Octagon, with both encounters ending unfavorably for Cormier. At UFC 182 in 2015, Jones defended his light heavyweight title via unanimous decision. They ran it back at UFC 214 in 2018, where Jones scored another victory—though the result was later overturned after he tested positive for banned substances.

Makhachev’s assessment carries added weight given his long-standing friendship with Cormier. The two have shared countless training sessions over the years, making Makhachev well aware of how sharp ‘DC’ remains at 46. Cormier’s résumé further backs that claim: a 2007 World Championship bronze medalist, four-time U.S. World Team member, 2003 Pan American Games gold medalist, and six-time U.S. National Champion.

Jones, meanwhile, transitioned into MMA before fully developing his wrestling pedigree, yet he is no novice on the mat. Still, the lingering question remains—just how active has he stayed compared to Cormier? While only a fight can answer that question, Cormier has since revealed what it’s like being around Jon Jones.

Jon Jones and ‘DC’ have left their rivalry in the past

Once considered the most personal and volatile feud in UFC history, the bad blood between Jones and ‘DC’ often crossed the line from competitive to genuinely hostile. However, years after their final fight—and with Cormier long retired—the dynamic between the two legends has clearly shifted.

Reunited as opposing coaches on the Russian version of The Ultimate Fighter, Cormier admitted that being around Jones no longer carries the same tension it once did. “Being around Jon Jones, it’s different because we had such a bad history, but the reality is, I’m done fighting now, and that part of it’s gone,” Cormier explained.

While he acknowledged that friction still exists—“Obviously we argue a lot”—Cormier emphasized that maturity has prevailed. “I think that we’ve gotten to a point of our lives that we can be in the same area without trying to fight each other,” he added, signaling that one of MMA’s fiercest rivalries has finally cooled.

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones may not hate each other anymore. But will their calm demeanour prevail if they get on the mat?