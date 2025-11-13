Islam Makhachev’s Ability to Strike With Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 Has Legends Divided

Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev have divided the MMA community, and with fight night drawing near, that split has only grown deeper. UFC 322 promises a stacked card filled with star power, drama, hype, and, above all, suspense, particularly around the welterweight title clash between the reigning champion and Makhachev. JDM, celebrated for his striking skills, cemented his place in the division by outclassing former champion Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, despite being the underdog.

Now, as the Aussie prepares to defend his title at Madison Square Garden against Islam Makhachev, he once again enters the fight as the betting underdog. Yet, just days before the bout, Islam Makhachev’s statement, “If wrestling doesn’t work, I’ll strike with him,” has caught the attention of many. Consequently, while analysts like Henry Cejudo see this mindset as a potential challenge for the former lightweight champion moving up, Kamaru Usman offers a completely opposing perspective.

Henry Cejudo takes a turn against his “brother” Islam Makhachev ahead of UFC 322

Longtime friends and business partners, Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo, engaged in a debate on the Pound 4 Pound podcast. While highlighting Islam Makhachev’s earlier comments, Henry Cejudo said, “Man, I was going with Islam Makhachev because he’s my brother, but I don’t think it’s as simple as I thought it was… Do you really want to strike with a guy who goes to the body, that kicks, and knees up the middle, like how he caught Gilbert Burns?”

Jack Della Maddalena faced Gilbert Burns in March at UFC 299 last year, where the Australian star displayed his striking mastery, landing 67 out of 123 significant strikes, with roughly 80% aimed at Burns’ head. Islam Makhachev, often called the “elevated” version of Khabib Nurmagomedov, typically relies on his sambo wrestling to secure victories. However, in his last fight at UFC 302, Makhachev attempted to box against Dustin Poirier, a strategy that backfired and left him with a severe cut on his forehead.

“But that being said, I don’t know, Kamaru. I want to go with Islam Makhachev because of the wrestling, but there’s a little bit of doubt, like I said before. Islam, again, I’m going to quote him, ‘if wrestling doesn’t work, then we’re going to strike,'” said Henry Cejudo on the P4P show.

He added that for Islam Makhachev to secure a victory, he will need to rely heavily on his wrestling skills. Yet, with his sharp analytical perspective, Kamaru Usman wasn’t convinced by Henry Cejudo’s UFC 322 prediction. He dismissed the former two-division champion’s assessment as a “blasphemous statement” and shared his own view on the ongoing debate.

Kamaru Usman warns that Islam Makhachev “can win in multiple ways”

When Islam Makhachev entered the UFC, many immediately labeled him as a “Khabib 2.0,” following the path of his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov. Suffering just a single loss in his career, Makhachev has consistently proven himself against elite competition, taking on opponents such as Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira. Over the years, he has faced them all.

What differentiates Makhachev from his mentor is his willingness to engage on his feet. He has finished fighters like Alexander Volkanovski and King Green standing up, and even in his submission victories, he effectively integrates striking. A prime example is his fight with Charles Oliveira, where in the second round, before locking in an arm triangle, Makhachev landed a clean straight punch on Oliveira’s face, sending him to the ground.

Kamaru Usman believes Makhachev can seamlessly blend striking with wrestling, “Hey, don’t sleep on Islam’s striking. Islam can strike. That’s the difference. Khabib was a grappler—he’s coming at you, changing levels, putting you down, and beating your face in. Islam is an elevated version of that. He can get you down and beat your face in, submit you down there, or stand and strike with you, hurt you, then finish you.”

Usman makes a valid point. After all, in MMA, anything can happen. What’s your take on these legends’ insights? Who do you think will emerge victorious at UFC 322? Share your thoughts below.