Islam Makhachev’s Exquisite Gift Seriously Injured Umar Nurmagomedov in Dagestan

The Dagestanis’ deep bond with horses goes beyond mere tradition—and Islam Makhachev is no exception. Like many of his MMA peers from the region, the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion has often shared his passion for horses in public. Around the time of UFC 311, Makhachev opened up about how he transformed his success inside the Octagon into a dream lifestyle.

He built a massive farm and stables in Makhachkala, home to over 1,000 sheep and 20 horses—including a prized racing horse valued at $18,000. For Islam, horses aren’t just animals—they’re his “friends.” But one of those friends wasn’t so kind to UFC bantamweight contender Umar Nurmagomedov, cousin of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Islam Makhachev had once gifted ‘Young Eagle’ a purebred English horse—a gesture that came with unexpected consequences.

As anyone who knows horses will tell you, these powerful animals can be territorial and challenging. If they don’t recognize you as their leader, they’ll test your limits. That’s exactly what Umar Nurmagomedov experienced. In a recent chat with Adam Zubayraev, he recounted a tense and painful incident with the horse gifted to him by Islam Makhachev. ‘Young Eagle’ shared:

“Before that… Islam gifted me an English horse — Bosfor. Had such a strong personality. Noble, right? So one day I go over to feed another horse an apple, then I come back to her and offer one too… She bit me. Hard. Bit me right here — drew blood. Good thing I was wearing a jacket or something. With the same hand, too. She had that real English attitude — purebred, you know?”

Dagestanis share a profound connection with horses, intricately linked to their cultural and geographical heritage in the Eurasian region. With a rich nomadic heritage, the people of Dagestan share similarities with Asian traditions, where horses were not merely animals but essential companions in everyday life—serving purposes in travel, hunting, warfare, and survival.

Nomadic empires such as the Huns, Mongols, and Turks left their mark on history from the saddle, and that legacy continues to resonate across the vast Eurasian steppe. Fighters like Islam Makhachev clearly thrive in a farm setting, surrounded by animals. For him, the bond with horses goes beyond mere sentiment.

Islam Makhachev opens up about his second home

For more than a decade, Islam Makhachev has been a force in the UFC’s deepest division—the lightweight class—pursuing the same path as his mentor Khabib Nurmagomedov: to become a world champion. But beyond collecting wins and belts, Islam’s ultimate mission was clear from the start—to build a better life for his family. Now, after years at the top, that dream is a reality.

Earlier this year, ahead of his fourth title defense against Renato Moicano, Islam Makhachev offered fans a rare look into what success means to him in the UFC Countdown video. He shared how his fighting career transformed into the life he once imagined—complete with sheep, horses, bikes, and a peaceful escape he proudly calls his second home.

Speaking in the video, Islam said,

“One of the places I’m always at is the gym, but the second is my farm. This is my dream: to have a big farm. It’s a place where you can relax, have a barbecue and have a good time with friends. I need this place, you know, it’s a traditional thing. Here we eat the food our grandparents and great-grandparents ate, and they lived almost 100 years. I have the best family and the best brothers around. I have to be grateful every moment, every day, every minute, for everything I have right now.”

With a new goal on the horizon, Islam Makhachev is preparing for the biggest transition of his career—his move to the welterweight division. Whether the reigning lightweight star can make the same impact at 170 pounds remains to be seen. Stay tuned.