Islam Makhachev’s ‘Hidden’ Skill Gets Credit as UFC Veteran Breaks Down Alexander Volkanovski Rematch

When Islam Makhachev flattened Alexander Volkanovski in their rematch, most of the post-fight talk among fans was about timing and power. The headkick and the finish were shocking because they happened so cleanly. But what received less attention was the layer underneath it, the part that had apparently been there the whole time.

Because for some in the sport, the knockout was not unexpected. It was a revelation. According to a UFC veteran, fans just hadn’t looked attentively enough.

UFC legend claims Islam Makhachev’s standup was never a weakness

Gerald Meerschaert, who has the most UFC middleweight finishes (12), recently explained what he believes many people overlooked about Islam Makhachev’s game. Speaking with The Casuals MMA, he explained that Makhachev’s striking didn’t suddenly improve; it just rarely needed to show up.

“Islam always had good standup,” Meerschaert said. “It’s just he hasn’t had to use it in a lot of fights because the takedowns are so easily there. Like, he’ll get in the clinch, grab the gloves, hit those little foot sweeps and stuff like that, off-balance guys enough where it’s not really necessary for him to throw any strikes.”

He referred specifically to the second Alexander Volkanovski fight. “Islam had been throwing some pretty good kicks for a while. But again, you just didn’t see a lot of it because he throws one kick and gets a takedown. Well, if they don’t get up, you don’t throw kicks anymore.”

That perspective is consistent with what coach Javier Mendez has been saying for years. Mendez disputed Islam Makhachev’s label as a “simple striker” ahead of his match against Jack Della Maddalena. He warned that anyone thinking they’d be fighting a pure grappler was mistaken.

According to the coach, the Dagestani has spent almost a decade honing his standup behind closed doors. And now, that “hidden” layer might get another chance to be front and center again. Islam Makhachev has publicly supported the idea of facing Ilia Topuria on the White House card, saying, “If the UFC wants it, I’m ready.”

That potential matchup carries obvious intrigue. And while Justin Gaethje has stated that he expects that slot, Islam Makhachev’s entry surely changes the narrative. If that fight materializes, it might not be framed as striker vs. grappler anymore. It could be something more complicated—a champion who has rarely had to use his full striking arsenal being compelled to do so.

However, all this depends on whether he faces Ilia Topuria at the White House. Something that the Dagestani is interested in, but his management isn’t.

Makhachev’s manager shuts down White House plans

This is when the momentum slows. Islam Makhachev may like the idea of fighting Ilia Topuria at the White House, but liking an idea and booking a fight are not the same thing. As speculation grew, his management intervened and made the direction crystal clear.

“Just to be clear, Justin Gaethje is fighting next for the undisputed lightweight title, and if Topuria doesn’t want, then Justin will fight for the undisputed title against whoever is next,” Ali Abdelaziz wrote on X.

“If Islam wants to give Topuria his a– whooping, then he will be the one who will choose where and when, but Islam’s next fight will definitely be against a real welterweight,” he added.

That approach changes the entire White House narrative. What seemed to be a pound-for-pound clash is now more of a promotional fantasy than an immediate plan. Islam Makhachev may be ready, but readiness does not always outweigh strategy—and for the time being, the strategy seems to point elsewhere.