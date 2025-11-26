Islam Makhachev’s Manager Announces His Next Opponent And It’s Not Ilia Topuria or Ian Garry

Essentials Inside The Story Islam Makhachev is ready for his next fight.

Islam Makhachev is looking past Ian Garry

Age plays a key role in Islam Makhachev declining major fight.

Islam Makhachev continues to have complete command over the Octagon. Even with the elite jiu-jitsu athlete Craig Jones in Jack Della Maddalena’s corner at the UFC 322 main event, he was still completely overpowered by Makhachev. JDM is one of the most dreaded strikers in the welterweight division and not a lot of people expected him to be dominated by the current Welterweight Champion. Now Makhachev can focus on his next target.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As a dual-division king, Makhachev sure should have the liberty to choose his next rival, but it is obvious that he is set on the top fighters threatening the most; therefore, he is hinting at another big fight happening in MMA, and that too with very high stakes.

Ali Abdelaziz made it crystal clear that Islam Makhachev’s next fight is already lined up: Kamaru Usman. He jumped on X with, “Usman is next, everyone needs to relax 😊,” which instantly connected the dots. Makhachev had just called out Usman inside the cage, and with Abdelaziz being Usman’s manager too, the message didn’t need any decoding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makhachev had mentioned right after his UFC 322 fight that the next target is indeed Kamaru Usman, and his manager doubles down on that thought.

“Islam said he wants Kamaru Usman. Kamaru Usman is a very tough opponent, and he’s not an easy night for anybody. He’s the real deal, and Islam wants to fight the real deal,” Ali Abdelaziz said.

ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how loudly Ian Garry calls Islam’s name, the double champ is headed toward a showdown with the Nigerian Nightmare. And speaking of Garry, MMA experts reveal their take on why Garry isn’t next in line for the title.

Nevertheless, if Usman is indeed capable of defeating Morales or Prates, it would be wise to allow him to demonstrate that first before deciding whether or not he deserves to fight Islam Makhachev in the Octagon. Another fighter in the mix is Ilia Topuria. But Makhachev’s focus is elsewhere.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Islam Makhachev pumps the brakes on Ilia Topuria clash at lightweight

Islam Makhachev, who has recently become a double champion, is now being hunted by everyone, and Ilia Topuria is one of the most outspoken fighters who wants to fight him. Not long ago, Makhachev talked about the possibility of downsizing again to 155, but he was not too enthusiastic about it. While the fascination around the potential fight is tremendous, the titleholder unambiguously showed that the issue of weight cut is no longer just a yes or no answer.

He was very direct when he spoke about this matter, “As for 155, it would have to be a very good offer to make me cut down to 155 once again. I’m not that young for this sport, and every weight cut takes a lot of health from me. It’s not as easy as it used to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Makhachev, after all, is in a position where he can dictate the price of the drop thanks to the historic cuts he has endured. His position is very clear.

He is not avoiding Topuria either. Rather, he is treating his body with care and choosing his fights the way he wants. The UFC can make that superfight happen, but only if it is really worth the price paid by Makhachev. The latter is, thus, going to remain exactly where his strength is, until the right circumstances arise. Would you like to see Makhachev and Topuria fight each other?