Islam Makhachev’s 155lbs Dilemma Escalates as Jack Della Maddalena Fight Sparks UFC Career Crossroads

Islam Makhachev declared on X before UFC 315 that relinquishing the lightweight belt wasn’t part of his plans, regardless of the outcome. But in a shocking turn of events, the Dagestani champ vacated his title and moved up to the 170-pound division to face Jack Della Maddalena in a super fight. This came after the Aussie claimed the welterweight crown from Belal Muhammad back in May. Naturally, it sparked major curiosity: Why would Islam do that? Well, Umar Nurmagomedov may have just cleared things up with a recent revelation.

Turns out, Hunter Campbell, Dana White’s right-hand man, pushed the move. While many assumed he flew to Dagestan to convince Makhachev to face Ilia Topuria, his teammate Umar Nurmagomedov revealed otherwise. Speaking to Adam Zubaraev, Umar claimed, “They wanted Islam to move up. They want to make Topuria the champ at 155.” That sparked fresh speculation: Did Islam truly want to move up? Chael Sonnen thinks he should come to terms with his decision by now.

Chael Sonnen Issues verdict on Islam Makhachev’s welterweight move

‘The Bad Guy’ believes Islam Makhachev might still be holding on to his old division. After all, the Dagestani star built his legacy at lightweight, defending the belt four times against top contenders. So, in Chael Sonnen’s eyes, Islam could be juggling a tough decision and hasn’t fully settled on where his heart lies just yet. He even hinted that Makhachev might still have some interest in eventually facing Ilia Topuria.

Sonnen stated on his Instagram video, “Islam Makhachev is continuing to speak to the idea that if he won at 170. He wasn’t then gonna relinquish the 155lbs belt he was going to defend. Islam’s still clinging to that. That’s my division, that’s my belt. ‘Ilia needs to do one thing well at 155, and I’ll see him. ’ Islam’s story has never changed, but his circumstance has. And I wanted him to embrace it.”

That’s not all. ‘The American Gangster’ also pointed to another tough dilemma, warning that a return to lightweight could backfire for Islam. Sonnen used Alexander Volkanovski as an example, who lost to Makhachev at 155, then got brutally knocked out by Ilia Topuria. The former middleweight title challenger suspects Islam could face a similar fate if he doesn’t fully commit to 170, especially with Jack Della Maddalena being a dangerous threat at welterweight.

He added, “Because Jack is a hard fight. And if you get through Jack. It only gets harder, and if Islam does have this idea, if I can go back to 155, he’s gonna put himself inadvertently in the same spot Volkanovski was in. Islam has to let go, that’s it. Now you’re available to find. There’s a great relationship that Islam can have with 170 lbs. But he’s gotta commit.”

Despite the ongoing beef, Sonnen raised a valid point here. If Islam Makhachev plans to move up, he’ll need to do it with full mental clarity. And if he decides to return to lightweight, the weight cut alone could bring back a whole new set of challenges. Meanwhile, on the other side, Ilia Topuria seems crystal clear about his ambitions. Especially when it comes to facing Makhachev. So, let’s take a look at what ‘El Matador’ had to say.

Ilia Topuria shares honest reaction to Makhachev moving up to 170 pounds

Ilia Topuria was one of the first to react after Islam Makhachev decided to bid farewell to the lightweight division and chase welterweight gold. ‘El Matador’ didn’t hold back, claiming the Dagestani champ had run away because he didn’t want to face him. He’s been roasting Makhachev left, right, and center for dodging the potential superfight. However, the former featherweight champ later showed a different side to those bold initial claims.

Topuria stated at the recent Las Vegas presser, “I can’t control what they do. The only thing I can control is what I do. So I wanted to move up, I wanted to fight for the title. This is what I’m doing. So he decided to move up also. So I can’t do anything else than go and fight whoever wants to fight me.”

The former 145-pound kingpin was definitely clear about the path he was on. But when Topuria was asked if Islam moved up in weight just to avoid him, ‘El Matador’ gave a surprisingly respectful response, saying, “Because he has his own goals.” It was a complete shift in tone, showing a more measured side. Far from the fiery character he portrayed in the beginning.

With that being said, Topuria also left the door open, welcoming the idea of facing Makhachev if he ever decides to come back to lightweight. But whether that day will ever come? Only time will tell. So, what do you think? Is Islam Makhachev’s move to 170 pounds a permanent one? Drop your thoughts in the comments below!