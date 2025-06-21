Islam Makhachev’s One Gesture for Opponent Melts Fans as Khabib Goes Viral After Tagir Ulanbekov’s UFC Baku

“I invite again to the tournament our close friend Oleg Taktarov and McGregor. I said that I forgive him [for all the insults], it’s important to be kind-hearted!” revealed renowned late coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov back in 2018. Despite everything that unfolded ahead of UFC 229, Abdulmanap made it clear that he was willing to forgive UFC megastar Conor McGregor and make peace — even after the Irishman’s deeply personal attacks on Khabib Nurmagomedov.

As UFC 229 approached, McGregor violated a number of lines, which led to a level of antagonism that eventually led to the legendary post-fight brawl. Even though the two sides never really got back together, Abdulmanap’s words showed how humble, dignified, and morally powerful the Dagestani people are, especially the Nurmagomedov family.

Years later, though Abdulmanap is no longer with us, his legacy continues through his son Khabib Nurmagomedov and his protégé Islam Makhachev — both of whom have etched their names in MMA history in golden letters. That legacy was once again on display today during the UFC’s debut in Baku, Azerbaijan. In the prelims, Team Khabib’s flyweight fighter Tagir Ulanbekov faced Azat Maksum in a controversial matchup. Although Ulanbekov emerged victorious, it was the post-fight moment that truly captured hearts.

As the corners entered the Octagon, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev approached Azat Maksum with respect. In a clip shared by Red Corner MMA on X, Makhachev exemplified Abdulmanap’s philosophy — “Your opponent, not your enemy” — by offering water to ‘Qazaq’. The touching gesture quickly gained traction online and drew admiration from fans across the MMA world. Let’s take a look at what the fans are saying.

Team Khabib’s actions divide fans at UFC Baku

Ilia Topuria recently targeted Islam Makhachev and other fighters from Dagestan, asserting that they behave as if they “own MMA.” That might be his perspective, but one thing that stands clear is the strong bond and loyalty ingrained in Team Khabib. They show respect not just to teammates and friends, but also to their rivals. Throughout the years, competitors such as Dustin Poirier and Charles Oliveira — even as adversaries in the ring — have maintained a respectful rapport with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Makhachev.

As one fan noted: “They respect the sport of MMA so much, love their team.” Another praised Islam Makhachev’s humility, commenting, “Islam Makhachev is such a good human being.” With just one week left before the Russian officially vacates the lightweight belt to move up to welterweight, the next chapter in his journey is already underway. After four title defenses and a decade of dominance, Makhachev now eyes two-division glory.

The path is even clearer now that his teammate Belal Muhammad — with whom he shared training mats, meals, and prayers — has lost the welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena. Fans recently witnessed Islam Makhachev’s character on full display after Tagir Ulanbekov’s controversial win over Azat Maksum at UFC Baku. Following the fight, Makhachev was seen offering water to ‘Qazaq’ — a gesture rooted in Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov’s principle: “Your opponent, not your enemy.” One fan simply said, “Love to see it.”

However, reactions were mixed. Some fans turned their attention back to Ilia Topuria’s recent comments, calling him out for disrespecting Islam Makhachev. One wrote: “And then there is Topuria behaving like ruthless vintage McGregor without good taste.” Meanwhile, others focused on the controversy surrounding Ulanbekov’s win. Azat Maksum scored a takedown, defended eight attempts, and was affected by an illegal cage grab in round one — for which Ulanbekov only received a warning. The judges still awarded the bout to Ulanbekov (29-28, 30-27, 30-27), sparking outrage.

One fan vented: “Compensation for that robbery,” while another added: “Showing respect after robbing him.” And then came criticism of Team Khabib’s public gestures, with some fans questioning the sincerity behind them. A skeptical fan remarked: “Offering a water to let the audiences see I’m kind fighter and we aren’t roped the fight by.”

What do you think of the flyweight fight between Tagir Ulanbekov and Azat Maksum now that UFC Baku is over? Was it a heist, or just a very tight bout that split fans? Please leave your opinion below.