Islam Makhachev’s Potential White House Opponent Revealed as UFC Identifies Surprise Candidate

Islam Makhachev’s next opponent has finally emerged, and it is not Ilia Topuria. A few weeks ago, the Dagestani star captured his second belt by dethroning Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 in a packed Madison Square Garden, making him the promotion’s 11th two-division champion. Following that, in an Octagon interview with Joe Rogan, Makhachev expressed his intention to fight at next year’s UFC White House event and directly called out President Donald Trump to make it happen.

To make sure everything went smoothly, Islam Makhachev took the necessary steps to ensure the right fighter would appear on the card for the “big night.” He also showed interest in facing lightweight champion Ilia Topuria, calling it a potential matchup he wants to see in the welterweight division. Meanwhile, while the UFC White House event remains in the works, a top-ranked welterweight contender has officially stepped up as Makhachev’s opponent.

Who is the potential threat to Islam Makhachev at the White House card?

The UFC White House event was originally scheduled for July 4, America’s 250th anniversary, on the South Lawn of the White House to mark the country’s independence. However, a few months ago, during an address in Norfolk, Virginia, Donald Trump moved the date to June 14, his 80th birthday.

Meanwhile, in the welterweight division, top contenders such as Ian Garry, Michael Morales, and Carlos Prates have been steadily building their case as potential challengers for the title. Recently, the Ecuadorian star discussed himself as a possible opponent for Islam Makhachev next summer, according to an update by The Fight Fanatic.

“UFC told me I’m a candidate for the belt, but it would be next year,” Michael Morales said. “June or July, depending on when Islam is ready. He’s great, fans love watching him, but this division is very competitive.”

Morales also fought on the UFC 322 Makhachev vs. JDM undercard, where the Ecuadorian-Mexican stopped Sean Brady in the first round. Last week, Ian Garry made an impression at UFC Qatar, earning the No. 1 spot in the division, but critics question whether he is truly ready for a title shot.

Looking ahead, Islam Makhachev usually fights twice a year, and for his next return, he is eager to face Kamaru Usman for his first title defense. He plans to take that fight before Ramadan, as he will be unavailable during that month. Afterward, he could compete at the UFC White House event in June.

UFC veteran points to Michael Morales as a tough matchup for Makhachev

The UFC welterweight division is currently one of the deepest and most competitive in the sport, with most of the top 10 fighters actively competing. Earlier, the division took center stage at UFC 322 and UFC Qatar, but its hierarchy has since become less clear. Both Ian Garry and Michael Morales have their own cases for a title shot.

Among the contenders, UFC veteran Dominick Cruz considers the Mexican star Morales a particularly dangerous and stylistically intriguing matchup against reigning welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. Cruz highlighted how Michael Morales defeated Sean Brady before the American star could implement his ground game, a performance that caught his attention.

“You could give Morales a title shot,” Cruz told MMA Junkie. “I’ve seen that guy in the gym, and there’s things about him that don’t make sense. The way that he moves, I’m telling you. He’s a freak gymnast. He can do the craziest things. He can really challenge the strength of Makhachev differently than anybody. Now, the technique is what has not been tested with Morales.”

Alongside Michael Morales, Cruz also mentioned Carlos Prates as a potential contender. With names like these, who would you most like to see face Islam Makhachev next? And more importantly, who do you think should fight him at the White House event? Share your thoughts in the comments below.