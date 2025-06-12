Islam Makhachev’s Retirement Feared as Joaquin Buckley Clears Air on the Russian’s GOAT Dream

“Don’t get it twisted, Islam ain’t no ‘big threat’ to the welterweight division. This is the deepest weight class that you can get into right now…with guys like Ian Garry, Shavkat, Sean Brady. Islam’s definitely going to have to prove to the world that he’s ready for this division, period…” Joaquin Buckley didn’t waste enough breath over Islam Makhachev being a threat to the welterweights. Of course, this was because the Dagestani champion hailed from a lighter division. But a new perspective is taking shape after Buckley claimed that Makhachev would retire after winning the welterweight title.

For starters, the Dagestani Team’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, recently pushed a timeline for Jack Della Maddalena’s next title defense. During a conversation with Submission Radio’s Denis Shkuratov, the Dominance MMA head pointed out that Della Maddalena vs. Makhachev will happen in 2025. On top of that, Abdelaziz claimed, “Two title [defenses]. Islam will be the greatest fighter of all the time. He’ll surpass everybody, you know, and nobody can even question it.” But Buckley had a different opinion.

Speaking to Shakiel Mahjouri, ‘New Mansa’ said, “I don’t think Islam is going to stay fighting once he wins that. He done it all, right? What’s next for Islam to do once he captures two titles, right, in two different divisions? What’s next? He not going to defend the 170 belt. He going to claim the 170 and move on and retire.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The reason behind Buckley’s claims seemed simple. But a fight against the soon-to-be former lightweight champion definitely pleased ‘New Mansa’. After all, beating a P4P #1 fighter after defeating Kamaru Usman had a special ring to it. Joaquin Buckley continued, “Not only with just beating Usman and being able to be a future champion. But like they say, ‘Islam pound-for-pound’, right? It’d be nice to see, you know, my name on that list as well, as number 1.”

AD

via Imago MMA: UFC Fight Night – Tampa: Covington vs Buckley Dec 14, 2024 Tampa, Florida, UNITED STATES Joaquin Buckley blue gloves reacts after the fight against Colby Covington red gloves at Amalie Arena. Tampa Amalie Arena Florida UNITED STATES, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20241215_szo_fo8_0606

But if he believed that Makhachev would retire after claiming the welterweight title, how would Buckley manage to get a fight against him? It seems like there is indeed a way. But it demands that Makhachev wait a while before going for the title shot.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Joaquin Buckley aims to leap over Islam Makhachev for the welterweight title shot

‘New Mansa’ had a sit-down with Ariel Helwani, where he said, “You already know once we beat Kamaru Usman, it’s title time. It’s time to go get my belt. There’s no other person that’s been doing what I’ve been doing in the roster.” Yes, that means he wants to go against Della Maddalena before letting Makhachev get a chance. And if Buckley were to end up opposite Makhachev in the Octagon, he is sure he’ll be the toughest opponent for the Dagestani at 170.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Buckley continued, “You can’t name another guy that’s doing something like that. So once I beat Kamaru Usman, there is no debate, there is no back-and-forth, there is no argument. We up next. You already know we got this guy from 155 coming up thinking he going to take my spot. Nah, we can’t have it. I truly believe that with everything that’s coming, the ‘JDM’ and Islam fight is not a massive fight to make. JDM is the world champion right now, but I truly believe that Islam’s got to sit back and just wait for me to get my title because I will be the hardest fight that Islam has.”

As Abdelaziz already said, Makhachev isn’t going to retire. With his dream of becoming the MMA GOAT still active, it’s only natural for him to stay and defend the welterweight title a couple of times before retiring. And that might guarantee a fight between Makhachev and Buckley, if the latter can get a win this weekend. Do you think ‘New Mansa’ vs. Makhachev is the inevitable destination that all roads are leading to at 170?