Islam Makhachev’s Snowy Horse Race Turns Into a Viral Celebration Fans Can’t Get Enough Of

“One of the places I’m always at is the gym, but the second is my farm,” Islam Makhachev once said, underscoring the importance of animals in his life. However, what stands out the most is his love for horses, as evident in his latest update away from the buzz of the Octagon.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As Red Corner MMA took to X to post a charged video of Islam Makhachev riding horseback with his training partners and UFC friends on the snowy terrain of Dagestan, it slack-jawed the fans through the screen. Cutting through the morning chill, what appeared as a fun hangout with Usman Nurmagomedov soon culminated in a thrilling challenge among the fighters.

That served as the inspiration for a Makhachev artwork, as one user posted a picture of the UFC double champion with a horse under the video. Other fans also chimed in, joining the vibe. “Damn, that looks like fun,” one user pondered, while another added, “That’s fire. Lol.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments like “these guy are fun,” and “love to see it1,” stood out, as the fans expressed their excitement at the video. One fan summed up the sentiment with a simple comment: “That’s awesome!”

However, the internet bias was clear as Islam Makhachev stole the spotlight, eclipsing his friends at the horseback race. Evidently, in the video, Makhachev swept past his friends in blazing speed. One fan, in awe of Makhachev’s impressive resume, commented: “My glorious King.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Another user humorously pointed out the domestic Dagestani land, writing, “Brother doing this in his backyard.” However, a cheeky throwback to pulp fiction protagonist Zorro takes the cake, as one user wrote: “Zorro and his crew 😅😅,” alongside a GIF of applause in pride.

However, the buzz didn’t stay confined to Twitter spaces; fans on Instagram commented on the “peak of life.” And for Islam Makhachev, such a life is incomplete without horses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Islam Makhachev reveals retirement plans

Islam Makhachev’s love for horses is no less than his passion for MMA. In fact, when the Dagestani wrestler is not training in the gym, he likes to spend time on his personal ranch, cherishing his suburban life in the Dagestani hills. The livestock farm houses more than 1000 animals, including sheep, deer, and horses.

And the ranch is more than just another hobby or a PR asset. It is close to Makhachev’s heart, as he himself shared, “I need the place, you know? Most important things [are] the people who are around you.” In fact, even though he has professionals taking care of the ranch, he soon wants to step in and hold the torch himself.

ADVERTISEMENT

After retirement, Makhachev lifted the lid on his willingness to learn farriery, to take care of his 20 horses. “When I am retired, we gonna go, we have some state, I forget – you can learn how to do this,” Makhachev shared. “I have 20 horses and I have to pay people to take care, but I can do by myself… Not for money, I just enjoy.”

But he has a long stride to make, as he himself joked when asked how long it takes to clean a horse’s hoof. In a hilarious remark, Makhachev admitted to taking over 2 years for each hoof, in contrast to a professional farrier finishing the job in 2-3 minutes.

Although more of a hyperbolic expression than reality, Makhachev still has years inside the cage before he truly embraces farriery. Still, his doting love for horses, whom he considers his “friends,” is clear as day, especially since the horse-racing video clip. What do you think of Makhachev’s obsession with horses? Let us know in the comments!