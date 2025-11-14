Islam Makhachev’s Talented Teammate Magomed Zaynukov Gets His Moment of Justice at the UFC 322 Press Conference

Quick reminder, it’s ‘Wild Chanco,’ not John Pork or Shevchenko. The UFC 322 pre-fight press conference opened with high energy as New York welcomed a stacked main card headlined by Islam Makhachev and Jack Della Maddalena. But as the mic rounds continued, it wasn’t the headliners who drew the unexpected attention. Instead, all eyes shifted to Makhachev’s teammate Magomed Zaynukov for a very different reason. Zaynukov, a 30-year-old Muay Thai standout who moved to MMA earlier this year and recently secured a spot in the 2025 DWCS, has unintentionally become a running joke among fans.

The moment came a few days ago when Islam Makhachev introduced him to Demetrious Johnson during a training session, saying, “This is Chanco, two-time Muay Thai champion.” Fans and reporters, mishearing Makhachev’s Russian accent, spread the nickname “John Pork,” the well-known pig-head meme character, which quickly caught on. Since then, fans have flooded Magomed Zaynukov’s Instagram comments with the joke. At the latest press conference, Makhachev finally cleared the air and gave his teammate the respect he deserved.

Islam Makhachev sets the record straight with “Chanco guys… not John Pork”

At the UFC 322 press conference, Magomed Zaynukov received an electrifying welcome from the crowd despite the ongoing meme. Fans chanted “John Pork” nonstop throughout the event. Islam Makhachev made sure everyone took notice and addressed the fans and trolls, saying, “He Chanco guys, you like him more as Chaco, not John Pork. He likes Chanco, so call him Chanco,” with a laugh.

Magomed Zaynukov has competed professionally since 2018, according to Tapology. A Muay Thai legend, he has only one Muay Thai bout listed on Tapology but is now fully transitioning to MMA. The lightweight star boasts an undefeated 8-0 record. Before breaking into the DWCS scene, he fought in Middle East-based promotions, relying on his Muay Thai expertise, unlike some of his fellow “Muslim brothers.” With most of his fights ending in knockouts, the MMA world and fans have high expectations for the ‘Wild Chanco.’

Interestingly, that excitement came through at the press conference when a journalist asked, “Right before the press conference started, when Chanco walked in, the place absolutely lost its mind. Do you think he’s finally ready to take the place of the king of the lightweight division?” Then, Islam Makhachev, via translator, responded, “The answer is absolutely. He’s a great fighter and a great guy. Please call him Chanco, not John Pork. He doesn’t like being called John Pork. He’s the guy who has helped me with all my camps recently, so he’s going to be a champion..”

The 30-year-old Dagestani native has everything a top fighter needs: a mentor in Khabib Nurmagomedov, a teammate in Islam Makhachev, and a manager in Ali Abdelaziz, who has always stood by him like a brother.

Coming back, being a Muslim, having a nickname associated with a formidable animal like a pig, or being called Pork, is inappropriate. Islam Makhachev has corrected fans multiple times during fight week, yet they continue to use it on social media.

Team Khabib’s manager slams John Pork as a “messed-up” name

Makhachev has stated that Zaynukov is already “upset” with his viral nickname, but for a good reason; this attention has brought ‘Wild Chanco’ into the spotlight alongside other Team Khabib names, such as Amru Magomedov and several other Dagestani fighters preparing to debut in the UFC.

This was further emphasized by Team Khabib coach Ali Abdelaziz during his latest appearance on the Weighing In podcast with Josh Thomson. During the conversation, Ali Abdelaziz said, “It’s now… we have Amru, we have Zaukov and the kid that just won on the DWCS. They call him John Pork, but that’s not his name. That’s messed up. He’s… he’s going to be one of those guys always getting a bonus every fight. This is the type of fighter he is, you know? Just go out there and leave everything on the line every fight… Honestly, with this group, I don’t feel like I’m just a manager. I feel like they’re my brothers. I train with the guys, I grapple with them.”

Even so, Zaynukov is still waiting for his chance to prove himself inside the octagon. How do you see Magomed Zaynukov’s future in the lightweight division? Could the rising Dagestani follow in the footsteps of Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov? Share your thoughts below.