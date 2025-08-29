Islam Makhachev’s UFC 322 Readiness Under Scrutiny After Alarming Claim From Jack Della Maddalena’s Camp

Jack Della Maddalena has long been regarded as one of the best anti-wrestling fighters in the UFC. The Aussie built an entire fan base after showcasing his sprawls against Gilbert Burns at UFC 299. That display of defensive mastery evolved further when he faced Belal Muhammad at UFC 315, where he captured the 170 lbs title. As a result, fans grew confident that “JDM” might truly be the answer to wrestling-heavy fighters. But that begs the question—Is Islam Makhachev prepared to face a striker like him?

The former lightweight champion is on route to achieving greatness at Madison Square Garden. As Islam once envisioned, another belt would cement him as one of the legends of this sport! And it very well could. However, Jack Della Maddalena’s coach believes the road ahead won’t be so easy for the Dagestani juggernaut. He insists that Islam could get knocked out at any moment, as his chin isn’t as durable as Belal’s.

Jack Della Maddalena’s coach, Ben Vickers, believes Islam Makhachev’s chin will be tested at UFC 322

In a submission radio interview, Vickers said, “Yeah, I do. I just don’t think Islam has the chin that Belal has. We know for a fact that if Jack clips someone on the chin, they can go over. So, it could happen in the first minute, it could happen in the 24th minute. Jack likes long fights, he likes to be in there, but obviously, we’re not getting paid for overtime.”

The bout is now officially confirmed as the main event of UFC 322 on November 15, 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. In a strategic boost, elite grappler Craig Jones — considered by Vickers to be a superior grappler to Makhachev — will join JDM’s camp in Perth for several months starting in September. Jones previously assisted Alexander Volkanovski in preparing against Islam.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam’s mentor, has publicly acknowledged that Della Maddalena’s size and strength may present the toughest challenge in Islam’s career to date.

Well, Ben Vickers certainly made a very confident claim here! Della Maddalena is, without doubt, one of the best pure boxers in the UFC right now! And he has built a reputation for cracking opponents from different angles. Still, it also has to be recognized that Makhachev went toe-to-toe with a classic striker like Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. But it’s also true that welterweights hit a little harder than the 155ers. So, we’ll find out whether JDM’s coach’s words ring true on November 15.

That said, while the Australian champion’s camp is very confident of victory at UFC 322, there also seems to be a ton of respect for their legendary opponent. Islam became only the second fighter to achieve such an iconic status, and Vickers seems to agree with that as well.

Ben Vickers agrees on Islam Makhachev’s legendary status

Islam Makhachev faced some tough challenges during his tenure as the lightweight division’s king. However, no one was able to stop him from retaining his shine! His reign only ended after the Dagestani champion decided to move up in weight. That alone earns respect from fight fans—and certainly from JDM’s coach, who believes Islam truly deserves legendary status.

He added on the Submission Radio podcast: “I feel like people put Islam on a pedestal, and don’t get me wrong, I’m not doubting Islam’s credentials in the slightest. He is pound-for-pound number one; he’s the GOAT. He’s the best guy to have ever done it for me. But for me now, it’s the first time watching footage of Islam and not just enjoying watching him fight.”

Well, it seems Ben Vickers also acknowledges Islam’s place among the very best fighters in the UFC right now. But that status is further cemented by the fact that the former lightweight champion is currently riding a 15-fight winning streak. And if Islam defeats ‘JDM’, he would tie Anderson Silva’s iconic record with 16 straight victories. If that doesn’t speak greatness, then what does?



Fans are already weighing in heavily. On Reddit’s r/MMA, the opening betting odds show Islam as a significant favorite at around –265, with JDM at approximately +225. Some fans argue JDM’s wrestling defense and boxing might serve him well; others point to Islam’s superior grappling as a deciding edge. A Reddit user noted: “JDM literally just beat a strong grappler to become champion. It’s not crazy to think he’ll be able to defend takedowns against Islam as well.” Meanwhile, odds-watchers on X argue the current line may be “kinda crazy.”

That said, after Dana White announced his clash with Jack Della Maddalena has already started catching heat, and the buzz will only grow louder as fight night approaches.