‘SEND HIM 2-3 YEARS DAGESTAN AND FORGET’ has become an iconic line linked to UFC star Islam Makhachev. Just reading it brings his voice to mind. With his distinctive accent and delivery, Makhachev has carved out a place for himself in MMA at a time when many Russian fighters struggled to gain global recognition.

Under the guidance of his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev has improved his English skills, even surpassing ‘The eagle’ in certain areas. Leveraging his savvy social media presence, he builds rivalries, promotes fights, and engages fans. He playfully roasts friends, such as when he teased Daniel Cormier on social media after a posted workout. Makhachev commented, “Train to eat well,” prompting fans to joke that he learned English primarily to poke fun at his peers.

Islam Makhachev verdict backed by ex-fighter’s Hunter Campbell disclosure

English proficiency and social media presence play a crucial role for foreign fighters — a reality Islam Khabib’s team understands well. Yet, not all fighters manage it successfully. Some speak fluent English but fail to cultivate a strong online presence, limiting their career opportunities.

UFC veteran Corey Anderson revealed this harsh reality in 2020: “Hunter Campbell had a conversation with me and he told me, ‘We can’t give you a title fight. It’s 100% that you deserve a title fight, but we can’t give it to you because your social media isn’t there.’” Anderson’s remarks highlight a broader truth: the UFC operates not only as a sports organization but also as a profit-driven entertainment platform.

That disclosure has aged well. The UFC continues rewarding fighters who can package their personality into content that sells. Analysts point out that even champions like Leon Edwards only began headlining major cards after improving their promotional output.

Fighters must actively trash talk, maintain an engaging social media presence, and perform in media interactions to maximize their opportunities. This explains why stars like Conor McGregor capture global attention while few match his level of engagement. Makhachev himself acknowledges this dynamic. In a recent interview with Ushtayka YouTube journalist Islam Babadzhanov, he addressed how Russian fighters fare in the UFC: “Is it wrong to say that the Caucasian fighters are not advantageous to the UFC?”

Islam Makhachev responded: “I agree with this. That’s why I’m telling all our guys in the audience to learn the language so they can sell their fight. This is one of the main parts of our career. We should sell our broadcasts, and we should be interesting fighters for the world.”

UFC President Dana White and his team have consistently faced criticism for favoring fighters who speak English fluently. Undefeated featherweight Movsar Evloev, boasting a 19-0 record, often receives less attention despite his accomplishments. Meanwhile, Dagestani light heavyweight Magomed Ankalaev, also undefeated for an extended period, received his title shot against Alex Pereira only after a lengthy delay — a decision Khabib Nurmagomedov publicly criticized as “stalling” Dagestani fighters.

Adding to the narrative, the promotion released undefeated British-Dagestani prospect Muhammad Mokaev last year, reportedly due to his heavy wrestling style, demonstrating that UFC success requires more than just winning fights inside the octagon.

Merab Dvalishvili slams Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team for nepotism

Dana White and his team have often faced criticism for showing bias against foreign fighters, particularly Dagestani and other Russian athletes who are not fluent in English. Yet, for the Nurmagomedov legacy — a globally recognized name built over the past decade by Khabib Nurmagomedov through his wrestling mastery, relentless grit, and high-profile rivalry with Conor McGregor.

This raises a question: how could they deny Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin an early title shot? Last year, Umar Nurmagomedov, ranked 10th before facing Cory Sandhagen at UFC Abu Dhabi, catapulted to 8th and then to 2nd in the bantamweight rankings after his victory. The rapid ascent triggered the UFC matchmakers to grant the Dagestani phenom a title shot.

However, reigning bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili pushed back, insisting Umar needed to earn his opportunity. Despite Dvalishvili’s objections, the weight of Khabib’s legacy and fan fascination with his cousin ultimately pushed the fight onto the UFC 311 card.

In the bout, Dvalishvili dominated, decisively defeating Umar and halting his rapid rise. Speaking to the media afterward, and expressing his preference for a showdown with Petr Yan over Umar. “I mean, this guy wants a title shot served to him like breakfast in bed,” Dvalishvili stated. “Biggest lesson here — Umar, get to work. You’re not my level. Earn your title shot like the rest of us whose last names don’t come with gifts.”

how do Dvalishvili’s claims stack up against Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team’s assertions? Is the perceived favoritism limited to voices outside Khabib’s camp, or has it shaped UFC matchmaking and title opportunities over the past 12 months?