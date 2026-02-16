Islam Makhachev’s White House Wish Snubbed as UFC Plays the Long Game With Ilia Topuria, Per Reports

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The White House lawn was meant to provide the setting for something historic. With many fans expecting a massive champion-versus-champion showdown. A global headline. For a brief moment, it seemed that Islam Makhachev had positioned himself perfectly for it.

He didn’t just express interest. He openly pushed for it. The idea of facing Ilia Topuria under the American flag in Washington, D.C., had all the makings of a blockbuster. However, if recent reports are true, the UFC appears to be moving on a new path, one that prioritizes patience over spectacle.

UFC opts for Justin Gaethje vs. Ilia Topuria as Islam Makhachev waits

Instead of fulfilling Islam Makhachev’s White House wish, the promotion is apparently planning for Justin Gaethje vs. Ilia Topuria to headline the June 14 card. Justin Gaethje‘s interim title win at UFC 324 provided the UFC with a clear narrative: lightweight unification, an American star in the main event, and low risk.

The Dagestani, meanwhile, may defend his welterweight belt elsewhere, with Ian Machado Garry emerging as a top contender. It is a practical move. The 170-pound division is stacked, and contenders are lining up.

Risking both Islam Makhachev and ‘El Matador’ in separate fights keeps the long-term fantasy alive—but only if they win.

“I like this idea,” Makhachev said previously about fighting Topuria at the White House.

“If the UFC wants it, I’m ready.” He doubled down on the historic appeal. “Of course, I want to be at the White House because it will be the one and only time they will be fighting at the White House… Now I want to make history.”

However, the UFC rarely rushes history. They’re playing the long game by booking Topuria vs. Gaethje now while reserving Islam Makhachev for a welterweight defense. It is a gamble. If both champions handle their business well, the inevitable collision will be far greater. If either falters, the fantasy fades quietly.

For now, the White House card may belong to Justin Gaethje. And Makhachev, still eager and waiting, may have to build his way to history one more time before stepping onto that lawn. And even if he does, there still isn’t any certainty who it will be against, as UFC higher-ups are apparently not big fans of ‘The Future.’

Ian Garry too ‘boring’ to headline the White House with Makhachev

If the UFC is gambling on timing, they are also betting on marketability. Because even if Islam Makhachev defends his welterweight title before any superfight talk resumes, the question of who will face him remains. And it seems like not everyone behind the scenes believes Ian Garry is that guy, especially on such a significant card as the White House.

“I asked one guy very high up in the UFC… if he thinks Ian Garry… is he an exciting fighter?” Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, told MMA Junkie.

“He’s like, ‘No, he’s boring.’ He’s not the guy people think he is.” He doubled down on the commercial angle. “It’s not like a guy who’s going to sell out an arena or something like that… The math doesn’t add up for me.”

That’s the unsettling layer underneath all the matchmaking talk. ‘The Future’ wants to fight. He is ranked high enough. He’s competitive in terms of skill. But it’s not only about quality; it’s also about optics, publicity, and who carries a card that’s meant to feel historic.

A decision-intensive resume and a recent loss complicate the pitch. When planning a once-in-a-generation event, “almost” isn’t always enough. Especially not against Islam Makhachev at the White House.