Islam Makhachev’s Wild Hobby Sparks Online Split as Fight Date Stays Unconfirmed

Beyond his dominance in the cage, former UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev has drawn attention for his unexpectedly humorous and quirky personality. From becoming the face of viral memories in self-deprecating memes touching on neurodiversity to embracing dark humor, including once jokingly firing an air‑rifle at a close friend, the Russian star is unapologetically himself.

A known gun enthusiast, he doesn’t care for fame or hype; he simply lives life on his own terms. When he’s not competing, Islam Makhachev retreats to what he calls his “dream” — a farm in Dagestan he lovingly refers to as his “second home.” Though no one has publicly revealed the land’s exact size, sources claim it’s expansive enough to accommodate over 1,000 sheep, several horses, and several bikes.

It’s his peaceful escape — a place where he relaxes, hosts barbecues with friends, and embraces a life most men can only wish for. Even Conor McGregor once liked one of Makhachev’s posts, showing respect for the simplicity and depth of his lifestyle. Now, Islam Makhachev is setting aside his lightweight title and legacy to start a new journey in the welterweight division, with eyes on reigning champion Jack Della Maddalena.

Although the bout has yet to be confirmed by Dana White and the UFC, Makhachev remains unfazed by the headlines. Instead, he’s focused on rebuilding his strength — and enjoying every moment back home. Recently, ‘Home of Fight’ posted a video on Instagram showing Islam Makhachev riding a black horse and displaying his horse-riding skills, with the caption: “no longer needs to defend a title.”

But beneath the pastoral peace lies a contentious undercurrent. Fans eager for an Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria showdown in the lightweight division branded him “cowardly,” saying he’s “running from Ilia” and went as far to blame the Dagestani superstar. Wendy Sheehan, an MMA journalist, warned that Makhachev at 170 lbs could “stall one of the UFC’s most vibrant divisions,” describing it as “a nightmare” for active contenders .

Ilia Topuria’s move to 155 triggers debate over Islam Makhachev’s intentions

Last week, Ilia Topuria made UFC history at UFC 317 by becoming the promotion’s first-ever undefeated two-division champion. He delivered a brutal knockout to Charles Oliveira, silencing critics who had long questioned his legitimacy due to his 5’7″ frame. Initially, ‘El Matador’ had his sights set on a super fight with Islam Makhachev. But things shifted at UFC 315, when Jack Della Maddalena defeated the Russian’s close friend, Belal Muhammad.

That result cleared the path for the Makhachkala native’s eventual move up to the welterweight division, something he later confirmed himself through a social media post. With that domino falling, Ilia Topuria’s win at UFC 317 now positions him to claim the pound-for-pound No. 1 spot — even if he and Islam Makhachev never meet inside the Octagon. Although Makhachev hasn’t addressed the rankings debate publicly, fans were quick to respond. One commented, “Somewhere in Dagestan the real p4p king is enjoying his life.”

Still, not all fans were on Islam Makhachev’s side. Supporters of Ilia Topuria accused him of ducking the fight. On a recent horse-riding video shared by the Russian star, one fan wrote, “Running from Ilia,” while another joked, “Islam as soon he hears Ilia was moving to welterweight.” Interestingly, despite previously calling Makhachev a coward, ‘El Matador’ softened his stance following his UFC 317 win. In the post-fight interview, he admitted that he now sees Makhachev’s jump to 170 pounds in the same light as his own move to 155 — a calculated pursuit of two-division glory.

Still, not everyone was convinced. One fan bluntly replied, “Ilia’s son.” Others, however, chose not to engage in the drama and instead praised Islam Makhachev’s grounded lifestyle. Known for fighting twice a year and spending much of his time on his farm in Dagestan, the Makhachkala native has carved out a life away from the spotlight. One fan wrote, “Living a real man’s life, Champ. The weak stay obsessed with others!“ Another added, “I’m Ilia fan but this guy is wholesome — always roleplaying something different.”

But here’s the truth — Islam Makhachev spent over a decade dominating the lightweight division, proved himself against top contenders, and secured four successful title defenses. After that, Ilia Topuria exited the division. So now the debate is on: was it a cowardly move, or did Makhachev earn the right to step away and chase new goals? Drop your opinion below.