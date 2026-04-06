“Isn’t Fun Anymore”: Dana White Speaks Out About His UFC Role Amid Ronda Rousey’s Criticism

Ronda Rousey has voiced strong dissatisfaction with the current state of the UFC. She argues that the promotion has strayed far from its original roots and no longer treats or pays its fighters fairly. As her comments continue to gain traction across headlines, Dana White has revealed insight into his current role within the organization.

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Dana White recently appeared on the show ‘SPEED with Harvick and Buxton.’ Kevin Harvick, who runs KHI Management, recalled his experience representing Miesha Tate during her UFC tenure. Reflecting on the contract negotiations with White, Harvick noted how smoothly the process unfolded. He then asked White whether, in the early days of the UFC, his vision had always been to build the promotion into a fighter-friendly organization.

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“Yeah, that’s just sort of how it all [started],” White said. “When you think about it, when we started this thing, it was like a mom-and-pop shop. We were a small business. And as we started to grow, the relationships that I had with [the likes of] Chuck Liddell and the Matt Hughes and guys like that from the early days, right up to McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Cowboy, and the list goes on and on.

“We were talking about Cowboy a little bit off camera,” White added. “He was always doing something crazy …As soon as he got his check, he was blowing it, he was buying boats and jet skis and all kinds of toys. But these guys, whenever anything would go wrong in their personal life, we were the first phone call they would make…

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“And obviously, it’s grown. I have completely removed myself from the negotiating part of fighter contracts. I got to a point where just this isn’t fun anymore, man. I’m lucky that I’m at a point in my life and in my career where I can just deal with the fun stuff that I like to do… So the long-winded answer to your question is yes, it’s been a great ride. It’s been fun. I’ve created some great relationships with our athletes in the past.”

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White’s admission suggests that whatever the fighters today are signing up for with the UFC has nothing to do with White. This is especially revealing since, in recent years, White and the UFC have faced mounting criticism over fighter compensation, with many athletes bound to contracts widely viewed as inadequate. Outside of the promotion’s top-tier stars, numerous fighters reportedly struggle to earn enough to maintain a stable living, let alone cover the costly expenses associated with training camps.

The situation is often compounded by inactivity, as fighters who are sidelined for extended periods receive no guaranteed income, further straining their financial security. This issue is not new, though.

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Around 2012–2013, the UFC commissioned a consulting firm to examine its revenue distribution. The findings revealed that fighters were receiving only about 18–19% of the organization’s total revenue, significantly lower than athlete shares in leagues such as the NFL, NBA, and even professional boxing. These results stood in stark contrast to earlier public assertions from UFC leadership, which suggested that fighter pay was on par with other major sports.

In any case, this begs the question: What exactly did Ronda Rousey have to say about the UFC?

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Ronda Rousey says Dana White-led UFC is overdue for a change

The 39-year-old has taken aim at the UFC, accusing the promotion of becoming complacent amid its dominance in the sport. As she prepares to face Gina Carano, Rousey framed her return as part of a larger push to challenge the current landscape of MMA and push for change. She believes fighters are no longer prioritized and that the organization has drifted from the values that once made it successful.

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“I feel like we’re [at] a crossroads for the sport,” Rousey said. “And this is the beginning of a big change that is long overdue.

“They’ve become too comfortable with being the dominant force in the industry, and just making fighters offers where they go, ‘Take it or leave it, what else are you going to do?’

“It used to be anti-establishment, and now it’s become the establishment.”

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From the looks of things, Ronda Rousey is returning to MMA with an added goal to remind the UFC that fighters are supposed to be compensated fairly. But with White revealing he isn’t in charge of the matter, will her message affect the UFC?