Israel Adesanya Announces $140K Reward in Memory of Fallen Friend Who Died After Cowardly Attack

Israel Adesanya has never shied away from using his platform for more than just fighting, and his most recent move is no exception. The former UFC champion, along with teammates Carlos Ulberg and Navajo Stirling, has teamed up with coach Eugene Bareman to launch a new anti-violence initiative in New Zealand. At first glance, the project appears to be a lighthearted, choreographed dancing video, but its message cuts much deeper.

Behind the upbeat choreography is the Walk Without Fear Trust, a New Zealand-based nonprofit dedicated to fighting social violence. The group’s aim arises from a tragedy that directly affected City Kickboxing: the death of teammate Fau Vake in 2021 as a result of a horrific street attack. For Adesanya, Bareman, and the crew, the campaign is more than just a project; it’s a tribute and a pledge to break the cycle of violence.

The campaign takes a fresh approach to spreading its message. Instead of creating a traditional PSA, the team shared a fun video on Instagram that captures attention and gets people talking. Seeing well-known fighters dance around rather than compete is an unexpected method to engage the audience in a serious discussion about violence.

To further amplify the cause, the initiative has introduced a nationwide raffle. For $50 per ticket, New Zealand citizens can win a BMW M4 CSL, a car worth roughly $140,000. The eye-catching gift is more than just an incentive; it’s a method to engage more people in the conversation, ensuring that support for the trust’s objective is both wide-reaching and impactful.

Israel Adesanya sees adding his star power to the campaign as a logical extension of how he has always used his voice. He’s continually shown that his influence extends beyond the Octagon, advocating for mental health and fighting racism. This effort proves his quest for change spans beyond sports and is deeply anchored in his community’s real-life challenges.

Finally, the message is clear: violence has long-lasting consequences, but collaborative action may bring about change. The Walk Without Fear Trust is working to prevent tragedies like Vake’s by using humor, dance, and even a high-stakes raffle. With ‘The Last Stylebender’ and his teammates leading the effort, the campaign carries not only weight but also hope. However, it is worth noting that while the organization and ‘Izzy’ are all about hope right now, there also has been an equal share of frustration, as they believe justice has not been served.

Israel Adesanya goes off on the Tongan National Rugby Team

Israel Adesanya’s call for change has always had a personal edge, but that edge became sharper as news arose about Semisie Pomale, one of the individuals involved in the attack that killed Fau Vake. Despite being discharged without a conviction, Pomale was supposedly given a management position with the Tongan national rugby team. For ‘Izzy,’ it felt like an outright betrayal of Fau’s memory and his fight against violence.

He took to social media to vent his anger, calling out the team directly. “Really? Tongan rugby: So you hire the POS who initiated the attack that led to Fau’s death?” Adesanya asked the community to help confirm the claims. The frustration was clear: how could someone connected to such a tragedy find opportunities when Fau’s family lives with permanent loss?

Bareman and the Walk Without Fear Trust instantly supported Izzy’s position and demanded answers from the Tongan Rugby Union. To them, either the Union was purposefully helping Pomale, or the courts had been misinformed about his involvement. In both cases, it exposed flaws in a system that had already failed Fau once.