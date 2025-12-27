Israel Adesanya Claims Glory “Screwed” Him Out of a World Title in Blunt Reflection on Kickboxing Career

The past few years haven’t been kind to Israel Adesanya. Once a fixture at the very top of the sport, the former UFC middleweight champion has endured a difficult stretch, suffering three consecutive losses over the last three years. As a result, ‘The Last Stylebender’ isn’t rushing back into competition despite the UFC’s stacked 2026 schedule. However, it isn’t his recent skid that has the 36-year-old in a reflective mood.

The City Kickboxing standout recently visited Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA, where he took part in an open and candid Q&A with members of the community. During the session, a fan asked Adesanya about his stint in the Glory Kickboxing promotion. The question opened the door to a raw look back at his early career, with Adesanya pulling no punches as he claimed the promotion had robbed him of a world title.

Israel Adesanya says Glory was a crooked organization

“Man, that was a crooked organization just for me,” Adesanya said candidly. He was careful to clarify that his criticism reflected only his personal experience and might not mirror the views of other fighters who were, or still are, part of the promotion. “But for me, my experience was okay, then it turned to s—t. Same with the Chinese, it was good, and then it turned to s—t, and I was like, well f—k, I got to do something. I was going broke.”

Israel Adesanya competed in Glory primarily between 2014 and 2017, a period that marked the peak and most high-profile chapter of his kickboxing career before he transitioned to MMA and ultimately joined the UFC in 2018. Although his run with Glory was relatively brief, it was highly impactful. He debuted in 2014, rapidly climbed the middleweight ranks, won a major contender tournament, and earned a shot at the world title.

That title opportunity ended in defeat against Jason Wilnis, a Dutch mixed martial artist and former kickboxer. For Adesanya, Glory represented his first true exposure on an elite international stage after dominating regional circuits in New Zealand, Australia, and China. Despite his frustrations, he acknowledged the role the promotion played in his development.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 8: Israel Adesanya celebrates his victory over Alex Pereira in their middleweight fight during the UFC 287 event at Kaseya Center on April 8, 2023 in Miami, FL, United States.

“I needed fights with Glory, though. I just felt they screwed me out of a world title because they wanted the Dutch guy to win,” Adesanya admitted during the Q&A session. “That just made me really salty. You know me. I’m a petty guy. I hold grudges, and I don’t like the Glory hole,” he added. Still, Adesanya closed his remarks by giving the promotion its due.

“It’s a great organization for kickboxers. I think they did a lot for kickboxers—coming up. They did a lot for kickboxing, even myself, put me on the map, and I’m grateful,” he concluded. ‘The Last Stylebender’ might not have the best memory of Glory, but he ended up in a pretty good place in his career.

But now, the question is, what does the future hold for Adesanya?

Adesanya isn’t targeting a title in his comeback

Soon, it will be Adesanya’s first one-year layoff since joining the UFC. Naturally, fans are wondering when the former middleweight champion will return to action. But the 36-year-old says his motivation has shifted from accolades to personal fulfillment inside the cage. “For me, it’s not about belts anymore,” Adesanya said. “I got two shiny belts at home. They look good. I just want to fight.”

With three losses behind him, Adesanya insists his return will be fueled by freedom rather than pressure. Instead of chasing titles, he wants to recapture the creativity that defined his rise. “I just want to do things like I did on the way to the belt,” Adesanya explained. “I want to fight more freely. I want to try some risky s—t like I used to.” He even referenced one of his early UFC fights to explain the kind of things he wants to do.

“Remember the Brad Tavares fight? I think in the first round, I went for an Imanari Roll that failed. I want to try s—t like that again,” he added.

That being said, it appears Israel Adesanya is still carrying the scars from his past, as he looks forward to his future in MMA. But do you think his view of Glory is justified?