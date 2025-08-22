Israel Adesanya Defends Ex-Girlfriend as $500K Drama Rocks His Personal Life

The age of the internet and social media has seen a lot of issues related to misinformation. Celebrities are the ones who find themselves in such situations the most, with lies being spread about their personal lives. Former 2-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has also been a victim of misinformation, as ‘The Last Stylebender’ finally opened up about the reports surrounding his ex-girlfriend.

For the unversed, not too long ago, Israel Adesanya‘s personal life was a talking point not only in the MMA community but in the wider sporting scene as well. His 2023 split with his former partner, Charlotte Powdrell, saw reports emerging that she took him to court to demand half of his fortune. But the tables turned in favor of Adesanya, as the court ordered his former partner to pay half of her fortune, amounting to $500,000. However, the UFC star claims there’s no truth to it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Israel Adesanya dismisses reports about his ex-girlfriend after the split

As athletes and celebrities, what makes them famous is their work, and much like others, Israel Adesanya was also open to talking about fighting. During a recent conversation with MMA GOAT contender Demetrious Johnson, he even offered his honest assessment of the recent loss to Nassourdine Imavov, admitting where he went wrong. But when it comes to his personal life, well, understandably, he doesn’t want to talk about it.

The sentiment was the same when it came to his former partner, Charlotte Powdrell. He empathized with her for not wanting to be in the limelight, which Israel Adesanya claims he’s been ‘preparing’ for. ‘Izzy’ then went on to confirm that they have broken up, but all the legal drama and claims surrounding it couldn’t be further from the truth.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I don’t like talking about it, and I ignore it because if I say something gives it life. She never asked for fame. No one ever did. I prepared for this life. I was ready for this life. I try to let her know, like, ‘You don’t want to be in the spotlight because I prepared for this,'” Israel Adesanya stated on his YouTube channel. “But then things happen. We’re not together. Now, this has happened. But that’s just fake news. It’s slow news day.”



AD

via Imago UFC 293 SYDNEY PREVIEW, UFC Middleweight world title holder Israel Adesanya during a media preview for UFC 293, Hilton Sydney, in Sydney, Wednesday, September 6, 2023. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG SYDNEY NSW AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xDEANxLEWINSx 20230906001838538791

It’s interesting to see that it was Israel Adesanya who first mentioned Paris Saint-Germain’s soccer star Achraf Hakimi after reports of his legal battle with his ex-girlfriend came to the fore. Now, ‘The Last Stylebender’ claims to be surprised that people are comparing him to the PSG star, who also went through a similar separation story with his ex-wife. “So, [for] whatever reason, they started comparing me to this footballer (soccer) player [Achraf Hakimi],” Adesanya added.

Well, whatever happens, happens for a reason, and Israel appears happy to have moved on. Moreover, he even defended Charlotte Powdrell, with whom he claims to maintain a good accord after separation. Here’s what he had to say.

Adesanya’s happy with “best breakup ever”

Israel Adeanya claimed that he could not believe the kind of information that was being passed about his breakup with Charlotte Powdrell. While asking people not to slam his former partner without any credible information, the former UFC champion expressed his happiness about the fact that he broke up with her. Claiming that it was one of the best moments of his life, Adesanya insinuated that he prefers to be single for now.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I don’t know where that came from… People just went with it… when I saw it… I was like [left speechless],” Israel Adesanya further stated. “It’s not even about me, it’s about them. I just want them to… leave em’ alone… Let them live their life. My last girlfriend was the best. The best breakup I ever had as well.”

Israel Adesanya wants people to forget about the talk about his breakup, and instead, claims to be ready to face all the heat under the limelight that he is in as a UFC star. Well then, the only thing to talk about now is his return. There are a few rumors, but nothing is concrete as of now. Regardless, let us know your thoughts on ‘Izzy’s whole situation with his former partner in the comments down below.