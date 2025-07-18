Israel Adesanya Drops Blueprint for Dustin Poirier’s Ex-Opponent to Beat 26-Year-Old Phenom Ahead of UFC 318

The blockbuster BMF title fight between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier may headline UFC 318, but they’re not the only lightweights grabbing attention on the New Orleans main card. The event will open with a high-stakes clash featuring Poirier’s former rival — 39-year-old UFC veteran Michael Johnson. Back in 2016, ‘The Menace’ delivered one of the biggest wins of his career by snapping ‘The Diamond’s four-fight win streak with a devastating first-round knockout.

Now sitting at 2-2 in his last four outings, he returns to the Octagon to face 26-year-old rising contender Daniel Zellhuber at the Smoothie King Center on the same night Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier meet in their long-awaited trilogy, with Poirier aiming for a 3-0 sweep. But for Michael Johnson, this fight is about far more than rankings. It’s about legacy, pride, and financial survival. A veteran of over 15 UFC fights, ‘The Menace’ has openly admitted in past interviews that he’s still living paycheck to paycheck.

He even revealed he was completely broke during a yearlong layoff between 2022 and 2023. Now, set to face a much younger and highly touted opponent, Michael Johnson has drawn support from none other than former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Breaking down the matchup on his YouTube channel, Adesanya said:

“Daniel is more technical and uses reach and footwork well. But Michael Johnson can win if he makes the fight aggressive and messy. He shouldn’t try to be technical — just keep it standing, use his speed, start fast like he and Gaethje did, and pressure Daniel. If Johnson attacks without worrying too much about defense, his experience will give him the edge. Izzy picks Johnson to win, likely by decision, but maybe a TKO.”

Israel Adesanya’s prediction taps into what’s long defined Michael Johnson in the UFC — a knockout artist known for mastering distance and crisp, technical striking. But what truly sets ‘The Menace’ apart is how he fuses that precision with relentless speed and chaos. His ability to turn fights wild, dirty, and fast-paced is exactly what makes him dangerous — and exactly the kind of energy Izzy believes can overwhelm the Mexican.

Michael Johnson’s UFC journey has been anything but predictable — a career defined by explosive highs and hard-fought lows. Known for his speed, power, and willingness to take on anyone, ‘The Menace’ has delivered both highlight-reel victories and frustrating setbacks. From 2016 to 2021, he endured a brutal slump, winning just two of nine bouts — a stretch that nearly pushed him out of relevance.

via Imago May 20, 2023, Las Vegas, Nevada, Las Vegas, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 20: L-R Michael Johnson punches Diego Ferreira in their Lightweight bout during the UFC Vegas 73 event at UFC Apex on May 20, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. Las Vegas, Nevada United States – ZUMAp175 20230520_zsa_p175_227 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Yet, those numbers don’t capture the full picture. In his prime, Michael Johnson was a serious threat in the lightweight division, scoring big wins over names. Those performances proved he had the skill set to hang with — and beat — the best. Now at 39, Johnson knows he’s in the final chapter of his fighting career. But he’s not done yet. With a fresh five-fight contract signed with Dana White and the UFC, he’s aiming to make this last run count.

Throwback: Michael Johnson reflects on knockout win over Dustin Poirier

Michael Johnson had a performance in September 2016 that fans will never forget. He knocked out Dustin Poirier in less than two minutes at UFC Hidalgo, snapping “The Diamond’s” four-fight win streak in a very dramatic way. But the fight wasn’t just another major event; there was palpable tension in the air. Johnson made it personal by stoking the pot with heated news conferences and trash talk.

The anxiety before the fight reached its peak when the cage door closed. Johnson knocked Poirier out cold and then stood over him and made fun of him, a moment that soon went viral. Johnson also won the fight statistically, throwing more strikes than Poirier and even getting a takedown throughout the fight. Later, at the press conference after the bout, Johnson explained why he did what he did. He said it wasn’t only about winning; it was also about respect.

“I’ve known Dustin a long time and I felt disrespected to hear what he was saying to the press about me in his interviews,” Johnson said. “He said I walked out like I was a big shot and that I was nothing and that just rubbed me up the wrong way you know. I’ve been showing him the utmost respect in all my interviews so that right there was a proven point and you know he should’ve respected me more.”

Michael Johnson’s career never really got back on track after that stunning knockout win over Dustin Poirier. Since that night, he has only won six of his past fifteen fights. Poirier, on the other hand, has stayed at the top of the lightweight class by continuously fighting strong contenders and previous champions.

The question is: what would happen if Michael Johnson and Dustin Poirier fought again today? Could Johnson stun the world again, or would Poirier even the score? Leave your guesses below.