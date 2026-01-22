Israel Adesanya Explains Why His Boxing Price Is Set High Enough to Avoid Crossover

Israel Adesanya knows the temptation of a crossover fight well. After all, the lure has swallowed plenty of MMA legends, especially when momentum fades, and paydays elsewhere start to look brighter. He’s watched former champions swap four-ounce gloves for 10-ounce ones, chase novelty fights, and reshape late-career narratives.

Yet even after 3-consecutive losses, after doubts about his fighting future, ‘The Last Stylebender’ is drawing a firm line in the sand. And he’s doing it with a number so high it’s meant to scare everyone away.

During a recent interview, when Ariel Helwani asked Adesanya about boxing, the former champion didn’t dodge, “But I mean, I have my price,” he said calmly.

When Helwani pressed him on what that number looked like, Adesanya didn’t flinch. “It’s a lot. It’s going to be too much. Only people that can make it happen, Saudi.” Then came the real point. “But I made it high enough that I never want to get tempted to do it.”

As mentioned above, Adesanya’s recent stretch hasn’t been kind. He was knocked out by Nassourdine Imavov, a result that followed title fight losses to Sean Strickland and Dricus du Plessis. And for the first time in his professional career, the former two-time UFC middleweight champion will enter his next fight against Joe Pyfer as a betting underdog.

That context matters because this is usually when fighters start looking sideways. As such, Helwani followed up with the natural question. Was boxing something he’d want to check off before retirement?

Adesanya shut that down too. “I never want to get tempted to do it. I want to finish in Ultimate Fighting.” Then he explained why the sport itself matters more than the spectacle. “I don’t want to get nerfed. I want to fight with all my weapons. I want to be able to kick someone in the face if I have to.”

That line cuts deeper than it sounds. Boxing isn’t just a different ruleset. It strips away ‘The Last Stylebender’s identity. His feints, his kicks, his range manipulation, those are the tools that built his legacy. Taking them away, in his mind, cheapens the challenge. “So, yeah, um, nah,” he concluded, almost dismissively.

Could Saudi money change that? He left the door technically unlocked. But by setting the price absurdly high, Israel Adesanya ensured the key is almost impossible to find. However, he recently also confessed that the UFC’s middleweight division doesn’t hold the same allure for him as it once did!

Nothing “interesting” remains in the middleweight division for Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya doesn’t sound bitter, but he sounds finished with illusions. Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former two-time champion spoke like someone who’s already lived the dream twice and understands what chasing it again actually costs.

“I was champion twice. It can happen again. I’m still me,” he said, making it clear the ability hasn’t vanished. The urgency has and what’s changed is the landscape.

According to him, “What was the last exciting thing at middleweight? Where people were talking about it. It’s good to have Khamzat [Chimaev] as champion — that was the last exciting thing. Since then, there’s not really been anything that feels [interesting].”

The former champion then explained that the middleweight division just doesn’t hit the same for him anymore. While he knows the UFC would welcome him back as champion, he’s not chasing it, saying he’ll take another title run only if it naturally comes his way.

From his perspective, the division has lost its edge and emotion. In his own words, “But right now it just feels bland. Other divisions are way more exciting.”

As such, by stepping back from the middleweight title chase, he’s acknowledging that timing and emotion matter as much as opportunity. And by pricing himself out of a crossover, he’s protecting his identity. Israel Adesanya isn’t running from competition; he’s redefining what competition means to him now.

Whether that leads to one last run, a different challenge, or simply fighting on his own terms, one thing is clear: he’s no longer chasing the noise.