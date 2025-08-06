Israel Adesanya Gets Candid About Personal Tragedy That Inspired His Fight Against Street Violence

Over the years, some UFC fighters have witnessed action, not only inside the Octagon but outside of it as well, especially in street fights. Some fighters engaged, and either got the better of the person they’re brawling with or got embarrassed by mere civilians, which was the case with the legendary B.J. Penn, who’d get knocked out in an altercation back in 2019. Meanwhile, others refrained from having anything to do with street fights, including former 2-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya.

‘The Last Stylebender’ recently recalled the viral video of a man approaching him for a street fight last year. It was claimed to have been a road rage incident, and the man was pretty serious about throwing down some fisticuffs with Israel Adesanya, who did not want to get himself in trouble since there was nothing he could have gained from hurting the person who was provoking him. ‘Izzy’s a prizefighter after all.

“I have [been in street fights] back in the day. I don’t like to, but like, [the] last time a guy tried to fight me in the street, there was a clip that went like viral,” Israel Adesanya told King of Violence in a recent interview with UFC Legend, Chuck Liddell. “I just went like, ‘Bro, I’m not gonna knock you out for free.’ And then, he just took his shirt off, trying to flex.”



Well, it appears that there was a much more serious reason behind Israel Adesanya’s reluctance to engage in street fights. He remembered one of his friends who met an untimely death back in 2021, named Fau Vake. ‘Izzy’s friend was a training partner who was also a close confidante. Vake was just 25 years old when he passed away after someone, according to Adesanya, “sucker-punched” him, which left him and the family deeply saddened.

Following Fau Vake’s passing, Israel Adesanya and his coach, Eugene Bareman, started their Walk Without Fear foundation to raise awareness about the dangers of fighting in the streets and promote non-violence. So, with the intention of not wanting to see people end up like his friend, Adesanya decided to walk away from the confrontation that went viral.

“For me, we have a charity called Walk Without Fear because one of my boys, rest in peace, Fau Vake, he got k-lled in a street fight by some cowards because they sucker-punched him,” the former UFC champion added. “When that guy was trying to mess with me, I just thought like if, because I had every right to snuff him, but if I hit him, he gets his head on the ground, he’s bleeding, then I’ve got to put another family through what we had to go through. So I didn’t. I don’t like street fight, but when they happen, I stay my a– out of the way now.”

Establishing the foundation to raise awareness about the dangers of street fights wasn’t enough for Israel Adesanya. He was so deeply affected by his friend’s death that he called for the authorities to criminalize “coward punches.” Let’s take a look at that front.

Israel Adesanya called for legal action after his friend’s untimely demise

25 years is way too young for someone to leave their friends and family behind. But it can happen to anyone, as we’ve come to learn through Israel Adesanya’s friend’s death. But to prevent such incidents from re-occurring again and again, ‘The Last Stylebender’, this past February, wanted the people of New Zealand to support a bill that bans “coward punches,” after he felt that the legal repercussions of the culprits who were responsible for his friend’s demise weren’t enough.

“he time must fit the crime: Walk Without Fear Trust supports growing calls for harsher punishment for ‘coward punch’ crimes,” Israel Adesanya stated in a video on social media. “The introduction of the Crimes (Coward Punch Causing Injury or Death) Amendment Bill to create a specific criminal offence for a ‘coward punch’ causing injury or death is a long-overdue and necessary step in closing a glaring gap in New Zealand’s justice system.”

While Israel Adesanya continues to stay away from street fights, his foundation also ensures they can help others do the same as much as they can. Nevertheless, let us know what you think of the former middleweight champion’s stance towards street fights and the baggage that comes along with it. Drop your comments below.