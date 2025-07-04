Israel Adesanya Gets Candid on Avoiding Relationships Amid Personal Life Controversies

Israel Adesanya went through a difficult heartbreak when his relationship with Charlotte Powdrell fell apart. The breakup was messy, with allegations flying around on social media. In 2023, following four years of being together, ‘The Last Stylebender’ resonated with the divorce of Achraf Hakimi and stated, “Imagine being so f—— entitled that you think you deserve what a man has worked his whole life for. When you came into his life with nothing and tried to leave with millions.” But after the storm, Adesanya came to the realization that peace was of the utmost importance.

As the breakup drama continued to trouble Adesanya, he accused Powdrell of playing the victim card and demanding half of his property. Later on, he claimed that his ex-girlfriend lost the lawsuit and had to give away $500,000 in the end. However, there is no solid evidence regarding the claims. Three years cut off from that, and the former 2-time middleweight champion has ultimately found his way to peace.

In a conversation with King Bach on episode #7 of Young Man Ramble, Adesanya opened up his take on relationships. He said, “So, me right now, I just… I like peace. I enjoy where I’m at. But I think I’m… You ever feel that way, you get used to just doing whatever you want whenever you want? And thing is for me, as well. I don’t like being responsible for someone’s emotional state at the moment. Well, I think, because I love love. I love being linked with someone like that. But I’m not gonna sacrifice that with the love for myself.”

King Bach emphasized that in the entertainment industry, it’s pretty important to stay focused. And if one’s partner keeps stressing them out, it reflects on the performance on stage. And the former champion had to agree. He continued, “When I train hard on a Sunday, I don’t wanna hear, ‘Can we go for a walk? Can we go for a hike?’ Like, ‘B—–, do you know what? I just went!’ Or like, I’m f—— fighting trained killers everyday in the gym. I’m dealing with f—— Dan Hooker on my back. I come home and I have to like deal with some f—— ‘You lef the toilet seat down’, like… I don’t want to go to war and then go to war again. I want peace. So, I love having peace right now.”

January 31, 2025, Riyadh, Riyadh, Riyadh Province, Saudi Arabia: Israel Adesanya steps on the scale for the UFC FN Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs. Imavov official weigh-ins at Crown Plaza RDC on January 31, 2025, in Riyadh, Riyadh Province, Saudi Arabia.

But what about finding peace after a loss in the Octagon? Adesanya is currently on a three-fight losing streak, with his last bout against Nassourdine Imavov ending in the second round after an overhand right. Needless to say, the Nigerian-born fighter was visibly upset with the outcome. However, he had already prepared himself, drawing on advice he once gave to a former opponent back in 2021.

Israel Adesanya shares career advice with Marvin Vettori after UFC 263 win

During the post-fight interview, after Israel Adesanya defeated Marvin Vettori via a unanimous decision, ‘Izzy’ pointed out that an unwillingness to accept defeat will ultimately lead to failure in life. He said, “How you grow is you learn from your mistakes. You go back to the drawing board and you improve. You become better from them. Loss is a part of life. Losses make you better. Just, I don’t know where this whole mentality comes from that, oh, you took a loss and oh, that’s it, you’re over. But nah, it’s part of life. Take it and let it improve you.”

Following his loss against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 259, Adesanya revealed some of his teammates claimed that he won the bout. However, he wasn’t going to heed their claims. Instead, he decided to take the loss and was determined to grow. This attitude got him back to the middleweight division and helped him continue his title defenses. So, what was the one advice he had for Vettori?

Adesanya continued, “So my advice to him would be just look yourself in the mirror tonight. Maybe not tonight, give it a week. Let things settle down. Look yourself in the mirror and be like, ‘Look, Israel is better than you. Israel is better than you. Izzy’s way better than you…But I’m going to get better from this.'”

Now, with his mind at peace and without any unwanted nagging, ‘The Last Stylebender’ trains hard to redeem himself in the Octagon. After all, a 3-fight losing streak doesn’t look good on the record of a former champion with five successful title defenses.