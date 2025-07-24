Israel Adesanya Gives Early Prediction for Islam Makhachev’s Fate as Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Fear Comes True

“Brother, we don’t see it that way (that Islam is the favorite in the matchup). I don’t see it that way,” said Khabib Nurmagomedov, weighing in on the highly anticipated welterweight title clash between reigning champion Jack Della Maddalena and his protégé, Islam Makhachev, who is set to make his debut in the 170-pound division. UFC officials are eyeing a fall date for the bout, with early talks focusing on UFC 322.

While ‘JDM’ has voiced a strong preference to defend his belt on home turf in Australia, all signs currently point toward New York City as the likeliest destination. A final decision is still pending between Dana White& Co. , but the momentum is clearly leaning toward MSG for this blockbuster showdown. And with good reason—the matchup has already become one of the most talked-about potential fights on the calendar.

Israel Adesanya sends sharp reminder to Team Khabib

Makhachev enters the welterweight ranks with a dominant 15-fight win streak at lightweight, including four successful title defenses. In the process, he’s surpassed legends like Khabib Nurmagomedov and BJ Penn and has steadily built a legacy of his own over the past decade. Yet, despite his dominance, even Khabib Nurmagomedov admits this could be Islam Makhachev’s biggest challenge to date.

The ex-lightweight champ believes Jack Della Maddalena is the “toughest” opponent his protégé has come up against—mainly because of the Australian’s size, striking ability, and calmness in the Octagon. Khabib is still right there supporting Islam Makhachev, believing wholeheartedly that his student can step up when it counts. Not everyone feels that way. Israel Adesanya, the former UFC champion, sees things in a whole new light.

Speaking alongside Alexander Volkanovski, Israel Adesanya laid out a bold prediction, “This fight, Ben Vickers (Della Maddalena’s coach) said he’s gonna knock (Makhachev) out, and I believe him, I honestly believe him because I just think he’s not going to be able to hang with him on the scrambles or when he gets back up. Della Maddalena is just so stoic, he just focuses on his own game and when he does that I really think he’s gonna get him .”

It’s hard to argue against Adesanya’s confidence. Jack Della Maddalena has rapidly emerged as the top contender in the welterweight division. At UFC 315 this past May, he snagged the title in a jaw-dropping performance, dismantling Belal Muhammad and putting a stop to his 10-fight win streak. In five quick rounds, ‘JDM’ really took control—stopping takedowns, dominating on the ground, and showing off his sharp, precise boxing skills against Muhammad.

Della Maddalena breaks down what separates Islam Makhachev from Belal Muhammad

Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad have built one of the most genuine and respectful bonds in modern MMA—a brotherhood grounded in faith, discipline, and the enduring influence of Khabib Nurmagomedov. Their relationship runs far deeper than training sessions and corner advice. From offering prayers together to sharing meals and grinding side by side in the gym, Muhammad became more than a teammate.

At one point, Makhachev even delayed his move to welterweight out of respect for Muhammad, who was champion at the time. Many saw it as the ‘Nurmagomedov effect’ that helped elevate Muhammad to the sport’s pinnacle. But that chapter didn’t end with gold. At UFC 316, Jack Della Maddalena cut Muhammad’s title reign short with a clinical performance across five rounds.

From the first bell to the last, Jack Della Maddalena controlled the pace, picked apart Muhammad with precision boxing, and shut down his wrestling. The win blew the welterweight division wide open—and now, with Islam Makhachev having already conquered everything at 155, a shot at two-division greatness is well within reach. Makhachev has remained mostly quiet about the matchup, perhaps out of respect for what it means. But when asked about the difference between the two ‘Muslim brothers,’ Della Maddalena didn’t hold back:

“I think Islam Makhachev is a better version of Belal,” ‘JDM’ said. “I think his striking on the feet is easier than Belal because he’ll stay in one stance. He’s more traditional style, but he’s pound-for-pound No. 1. So, it’s a tough fight, but I guess we’ll just watch his fights again, make a solid game plan, and then just start working at it from pretty much now.”

While Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad have never squared off—and likely never will—it’s still an intriguing what-if scenario. Both share similar foundations, yet their styles and accomplishments offer plenty to compare. So, if it ever came down to a friendly showdown, who do you think would edge it out? Let us know your pick in the comments.