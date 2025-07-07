Israel Adesanya Hit With Career-Ending Verdict in Sean Strickland UFC Rematch Pursuit

Israel Adesanya has been going through the roughest patch of his MMA career with three consecutive losses. Right now, he’s not in the title picture, which has led to talks about who “The Last Stylebender” should battle next. The answer is quite straightforward for Caio Borralho, who is also a middleweight contender. The Brazilian wants Adesanya to go back to the enemy who initiated his downfall, which is what “Izzy” desires.

One of the biggest upsets in UFC history was undoubtedly Sean Strickland‘s middleweight title win over Israel Adesanya at UFC 293. The Nigerian-born Kiwi star just had an emphatic knockout win over ex-two-division champion Alex Pereira, so nobody was expecting ‘Tarzan’ to get the best of Adesanya, which he did. Caio Borralho mentioned sharing his prediction of the first fight, which turned out to be true, and claims he wants to find out how the former 2-time champion has adjusted his style to deal with Strickland’s pressurizing style.

“I think this is the fight to make. That was the fight that made the throne of Israel. That was like winning from everyone, and that was the fight that actually took him out of the throne,” Caio Borralho told ‘Submission Radio’. “He lost this fight that he wasn’t supposed to lose. Nobody was thinking that Strickland could beat Adesanya. But actually, I did because I did a prediction on this fight, and I said exactly how this fight was going. And it did exactly as I said.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

‘The Natural’ talked on the very different styles of Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya, saying that “The Last Stylebender” has had a hard time understanding Sean Strickland’s style. Borralho still thinks the rematch will be a fantastic battle to watch since he plans to be there in person to see it.

AD

“I think this is a very interesting fight to know how he’s gonna come back, how is he gonna adapt to the Strickland style that I think doesn’t match with his style too much? And I think this is the fight to make. I’m very interested in seeing this fight, and I hope this fight is after my fight, so I can go to the event and see that,” Borralho added.

via Imago UFC 293 SYDNEY, Israel Adesanya of Nigeria left and Sean Strickland of the USA during the Middleweight Title bout of UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Sunday, September 10, 2023. ACHTUNG: NUR REDAKTIONELLE NUTZUNG, KEINE ARCHIVIERUNG UND KEINE BUCHNUTZUNG SYDNEY NEW SOUTH WALES AUSTRALIA PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxAUSxNZLxPNGxFIJxVANxSOLxTGA Copyright: xDANxHIMBRECHTSx 20230910001839941011

Will Israel Adesanya beat Sean Strickland in the rematch? MW star says no

Israel Adesanya is the only middleweight fighter in the UFC to beat Alex Pereira. After losing their first encounter in Dana White‘s promotion, the former 2-time champion came out on top to reclaim his middleweight throne. However, Caio Borralho doesn’t envision Adesanya coming out on top against Sean Strickland, and that is because of the pressure game of ‘Tarzan’, as we’ve mentioned earlier.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“To be honest, I see it the same way, you know, because… styles make fights, you know what I mean? And Strickland is a guy that pressures a lot, and ‘Izzy’ doesn’t like to get pressured too much,” Caio Borralho added. “He moves a lot. He moves good. He walks very good in the Octagon… but he [Adesanya] need the guy to throw with everything if the guy is pressuring him. But Sean Strickland doesn’t throw everything. He touches, he touches, you know. So, I think it’s going to be… maybe can be different, but I think it’s going to be the same thing.”



Even though the prognosis is bad, Israel Adesanya looks determined to show that he can beat Sean Strickland. He just challenged his old enemy to a battle in the fall, but Strickland has not yet answered. We don’t know yet what will happen with each fighter or if they’ll battle each other again. What do you think? Leave your comments below.