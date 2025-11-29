Israel Adesanya Joins UFC Stars in Congratulating Robert Whittaker and His Wife After Personal Announcement

Robert Whittaker may not be rushing back to the Octagon, but he’s certainly celebrating major milestones outside it. ‘The Reaper’ has just revealed that he’s become a father once again. The Australian middleweight and his wife, Sofia, were already parents to five children, but that family just expanded by one more tiny member. As the news broke, UFC stars extended their congratulations to the couple on their growing family

Their family includes three sons and two daughters, ranging from just over a year old to ten years old, with their youngest daughter born in January last year. Yet it seems the Whittaker household still had room for one more. Earlier today, Whittaker took to Instagram to announce the arrival of his sixth child—a baby girl.

What is the name of Robert Whittaker’s new daughter?

“Just completed the set ❤️,” Whittaker wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of his wife Sofia holding their newborn in a hospital bed. The couple appears to have named their new daughter Azura Whittaker, as the former middleweight champion added in the caption, “Azura 29/11/25.” And that name is a special one.

According to reports, Robert Whittaker is a big fan of the Elder Scrolls video games. So much so that he was added to Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim as a voiced fighting companion. The name ‘Azura’ is inspired by the Daedric Princess of dawn, dusk, prophecy, and vanity, who rules over the beautiful Moonshadow realm.

Married since 2014, Whittaker and Sofia welcomed their first child, a boy named Jack, in May 2015, shortly after he knocked out Brad Tavares in the first round. Their second child, another boy named John, arrived in December 2016, just a month after Whittaker’s first-round knockout win over Derek Brunson.

Then their third child, a daughter named Lilliana, was born in February 2018, several months before his rematch victory over Yoel Romero. Their fourth child, Jace, was born in January 2021, shortly before Whittaker’s win over Kelvin Gastelum.

Regardless, since he announced the news of his sixth child on Instagram, several UFC fighters—including former rival Israel Adesanya—have congratulated him on the newest addition to his family.

Israel Adesanya is impressed with the name

‘The Last Stylebender’ knows a thing or two about unique names, so he had to praise Robert Whittaker for the choice of his daughter’s name. “What a name, congrats, brother! 💝✨,” he commented on the post. Whittaker and Adesanya fought twice back in 2019 and 2022—Adesanya won both.

Meanwhile, MMA legend Bas Rutten also joined the conversation. “Congratulations, my friend, amazing, wish you and the missus all the best! ❤️🙏🏻,” he wrote. Rutten, a UFC Hall of Famer turned commentator and analyst, has often praised Whittaker’s fights, and today he joined his celebrations.

Whittaker’s rival from his early days in the UFC also chimed in. “Congrats, brother, let’s gooooo!!!” wrote Stephen Thompson. Whittaker fought Thompson back in 2014 and suffered a first-round knockout loss.

Former UFC star Dong Hyun Kim also wished Whittaker. “Congratulations on your beautiful baby!🙌☺️🎊,” Kim wrote. Kim called it quits in 2017 after a unanimous decision loss to Colby Covington.

Even the UFC top brass came in to wish Robert Whittaker. “Congrats!” wrote Mick Maynard, VP of Talent Relations. Maynard has previously regulated weigh-in staredowns for Whittaker’s bouts, such as the 2022 co-main event vs. Marvin Vettori at UFC Fight Night 209 in Paris.

With that said, Robert Whittaker’s special moment was celebrated not just by him but also by the UFC, his rivals, and his friends. What do you think of Whittaker’s growing family?