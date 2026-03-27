Israel Adesanya Reveals Biggest Career Mistake That Fueled Alex Pereira’s Rise and Their Rivalry

Israel Adesanya has peeled back the layers of his career, reflecting on what he now considers the biggest mistake he’s ever made. And it involves none other than Alex Pereira, his former arch-rival. At the time, ‘Poatan’ was focused on his own path outside the UFC, but ‘The Last Stylebender’ aimed at him during an interview. The comments reignited Pereira’s fire.

Already holding two controversial kickboxing wins over Adesanya, the Brazilian was motivated to pursue a UFC contract. And he did just that, rapidly climbing the ranks after signing. Their paths inevitably crossed in the Octagon. The result? One win apiece, and their rivalry came to an end. Now, years later, Adesanya recognizes that his own actions may have set the entire chain of events in motion.

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“First one I can think of is responding to Alex Pereira,” Adesanya told Engage. “When I was coming up, and he was like trying to just egg me on, like, ‘I knocked this guy out.’ If I hadn’t responded, it wouldn’t have meant anything. I know this now, because of my time in the game. People call me out, people talk s**t all the time. I just like you tell me about s**t, I don’t even see s**t.

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“So for me, at the time, I think if knowing what I know now, with the knowledge I have now about the game, I’ll just be like, ‘Oh, that n***a’s barking, cool, whatever,’” Adesanya added. “Rather than give it any life, because when I did, that gave him a stepping stone, that gave him a springboard to this.”

However, Adesanya claims he has benefited from that mistake.

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“But I benefited in the end,” he added during the interview. “Because it gave me that chance to avenge that loss and really dive deep into myself and figure out how I can really bring the best out of myself. So I’m grateful for that, because he brought the best out of me.”

Although Adesanya finally got a win over Alex Pereira in their fourth fight, things haven’t been the best for ‘The Last Stylebender’ since then. He has dropped three losses since beating the Brazilian because of what appears to be a lack of motivation. By beating Pereira, Adesanya conquered the biggest mountain in his career, leaving him with a lack of a clear next goal.

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Today, Israel Adesanya is scheduled to face Joe Pyfer on March 28 at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle. A loss would mark his fourth consecutive defeat—an outcome that could potentially signal the end of his MMA career. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira continues to ascend in the UFC. After capturing gold at middleweight, he went on to claim a second title in the light heavyweight division.

Now, he’s eyeing history by moving up to a third weight class in pursuit of a third championship—an achievement no fighter has accomplished in the promotion. Pereira is set to face Ciryl Gane on June 14 in the co-main event of the Freedom 250 card, reportedly scheduled for the White House lawn. The two will clash for the interim heavyweight title, with the winner likely earning a shot at Tom Aspinall and the undisputed belt.

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Although they now find themselves in very different stages of their careers, the former rivals have grown into friends. And ahead of UFC Seattle, Pereira even had a message for Adesanya.

Alex Pereira claims that his loss to Israel Adesanya helped him evolve

Alex Pereira has sent a heartfelt message to former rival Israel Adesanya ahead of his return at UFC Seattle. As Adesanya looks to snap a three-fight skid against Joe Pyfer, Pereira has publicly shown support.

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“Saturday is fight night once again,” Pereira wrote on Instagram. “Much respect to Israel Adesanya—we’ve shared the octagon and moments that became part of my journey.”

“That loss taught me a lot; it pushed me to evolve not only as a fighter, but as a man,” he added. “Regardless of rivalry, I know what it means to step in there—the years of work, the pressure, the sacrifice. That’s why I wish you a great fight. Go in focused and show your best.”

Despite not being at his best right now, Israel Adesanya was once the UFC’s poster child. ‘The Last Stylebender’ is a two-time UFC middleweight champion. He successfully defended his title five times in his first reign, achieved a 12-fight win streak, and was ranked first in the fastest 8-win streak.

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At the age of 36 and with a career in a downward spiral, Israel Adesanya’s days of fighting might be short. But there’s no arguing the memories and legacy Adesanya is leaving behind. If it hadn’t been for his mistake, UFC fans may never have known ‘Poatan.’ What do you make of his mistake?