Israel Adesanya Reveals Insane Conor McGregor Story That Cost Dana White $3 Million

Israel Adesanya may be a man of the moment, but when it comes to iconic UFC fights, he clearly respects those who came before him. During a recent interview with Chuck Liddell, “The Last Stylebender” was asked to pick his top UFC fight of all time. What followed was more than just a list; it was a reminder of why particular fights have made a lasting impression on the sport and its history.

“I’ll go,” Adesanya said on the King of Violence podcast, before listing them off. “I’d say you versus Chito, the one against the fans. That was a good one. I’d say there’s so many. Hold up. Robbie Lawler versus Rory MacDonald—that was a really good one.” Then came the surprise pick: Conor McGregor vs. Chad Mendes.

But ‘The Last Stylebender’ had a reason: it wasn’t just the outcome, but the tale behind the win is what stood out. “Tried to bet Dana a million dollars that in round two he’s going to get it done. Dana declined the bet, and then him getting it done in round two to become the champ. I’ll rate that,” he said.

Well, it was an iconic battle that took place after McGregor’s original opponent, José Aldo, pulled out due to a rib injury. That change brought McGregor face-to-face with Chad Mendes. For nearly ten minutes, Mendes did what he did best: drag McGregor into deep water and punish him with takedowns, elbows, and control time. But McGregor remained calm. In fact, even before entering the cage, he predicted the outcome, down to the round.

“He told Lorenzo and I the other day, ‘I’ll bet you $3 million I knock him out in the second round.'” Dana White said on The Jim Rome Show, reflecting on McGregor’s confidence heading into the fight. The UFC CEO, who is notorious for his love of betting, declined because promoters can’t accept wagers from fighters. Still, White was taken aback by the aggressive offer, adding, “I like to bet; I don’t know if I’m that willing to take that bet.”

As the world watched ‘The Notorious’ rally back and land a crushing left hand at 4:57 in round two, it became evident that the head honcho had dodged what would’ve been the biggest win of his betting life had he placed a wager on Conor McGregor. Despite this, Adesanya refused to make his list permanent, claiming that it may change at any time.

But, for the time being, his top three fights are those involving violence, legacy, and raw emotion. And there’s also the fact that ‘The Last Stylebender’ is a big Conor McGregor fan. So much so that he has previously snubbed Khabib Nurmagomedov in his greatest UFC fighters of all time list, while the Irishman enjoyed his spot on it.

Israel Adesanya names Conor McGregor among his top fighters of all time

With no belt to defend and the weight of the middleweight division lifted off his shoulders, Israel Adesanya was finally able to speak freely, not about who is next, but about who is the greatest. At UFC Riyadh’s media day earlier this year, ‘The Last Stylebender’ revealed his personal MMA Mount Rushmore, a lineup that combined domination and flair.

His five picks? Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Conor McGregor. The list might’ve raised a few eyebrows. Not because of who was included, but because of who was left off. Khabib Nurmagomedov’s name was notably missing, but Adesanya made no excuses. For him, excellence means more than just unbeaten records and title defenses. It’s the impact. It’s what a fighter brings to the sport.

And Adesanya believes Conor McGregor’s legacy, both inside and outside the cage, is too significant to overlook. From thrilling knockouts to record-breaking pay-per-views, Conor McGregor not only fought but also changed the UFC’s entire culture. Adesanya admitted that the list is not locked in, just like his top fights list.

“I had Chuck Liddell in there yesterday,” he laughed, showing how flexible his views can be. Despite the flux, ‘The Notorious’ remains a constant. The same Irishman who inspired Adesanya as a budding striker years ago now has a permanent place in his mental hall of fame, even if it means passing on someone as revered as Khabib Nurmagomedov.