Israel Adesanya Reveals Only Way Nassourdine Imavov Beats Khamzat Chimaev

The buzz around Khamzat Chimaev’s next challenge just got a lot more interesting. Following Nassourdine Imavov‘s spectacular win in Paris, it appears that the middleweight division is shifting gears, and now Israel Adesanya has chimed in by providing a clear roadmap. It’s not a guaranteed win, but Adesanya believes there’s a way Imavov can pull it off, and he’s been clear about what it takes.

Imavov’s fight with Caio Borralho was not a spectacle, but it was sharp, calculated, and relentless. From the start, he kept the pressure on, landing clean blows while preventing his opponent from breathing or creating opportunities. The judges agreed, giving him a unanimous ruling of 50-45, 49-46, and 49-46.

Borralho, who had not lost in a decade, was outmaneuvered, and Nassourdine Imavov’s message was clear. “I am next,” he said in the post-fight interview with a grin, eyes locked on the title picture. “[Borralho] was unbeaten for 10 years. I just beat him, and beat him with style as well. I need to be the next one [to fight for the UFC middleweight title].”

So, seeing the confidence, Israel Adesanya did not mince words while breaking it down. “I think Khamzat versus Imavov,” he said on his YouTube channel, “but I’m not going to just cancel out Imavov now because of his takedown defense.” He’s not handing Khamzat Chimaev the victory on a silver platter—there’s a way to turn the tables, and it’s all about disrupting the wrestling.

“If he can take away the wrestling from Khamzat, he’ll give him problems. That’s what you have to do.” He made it even clearer where the fight will be decided. He said, “That’s what you have to do. Khamzat can strike, but I see what I see. His wrestling is his main weapon, and he commits a lot to the wrestling. Gets the grip, takes people down, keeps them down.”

The message was clear: unless Imavov can break the chain, ‘Borz’ will control the show. “So, if Nassourdine can get past that, he’ll give Khamzat problems,” Israel Adesanya said. However, even ‘The Last Stylebender’ knows that it won’t be an easy task. Chimaev has momentum on his side, and so, “Izzy” still ended the conversation with a “We’ll see,” as this is one fight you simply cannot predict. But if you ask Nassourdine Imavov, he knows that he is the underdog in the situation, and he is fine beating the odds.

Nassourdine Imavov gets honest about his underdog status against Khamzat Chimaev

The way Israel Adesanya broke it down didn’t shake Nassourdine Imavov one bit. He knows where he stands if this fight takes place, as he will undoubtedly be the underdog. But that’s the type of challenge he thrives on. In fact, it’s the type of setting he actively seeks, not one that holds him back.

Imavov, speaking after his win over Borralho, expressed his excitement about facing someone like Chimaev. “It fits me very well. I like to be the underdog,” he said with a smile, emphasizing that the pressure only fuels his best performances. He’s been in tough spots before and walked out stronger, and the idea of proving people wrong again just adds to his fire.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Imavov also didn’t waste time reminding everyone that he’s done it before. He pointed to the doubts around his fight with Adesanya, when he was told he wouldn’t have a chance against the world’s finest striker—and then knocked him out. He also mentioned his victory over Borralho, a fighter who had been successful for a decade but had no chance once Imavov locked in.

“For me, there is no discussion that I’m [not] going to fight for the belt,” he said, reinforcing his view that defying the odds is exactly where he belongs. So, what do you think? Will he be able to implement Adesanya’s game plan and actually defeat Khamzat Chimaev? Let us know in the comments.