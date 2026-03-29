Israel Adesanya Reveals Why He Visited Bruce Lee’s Grave Hours Before UFC Seattle Main Event

Israel Adesanya took an unexpected but significant step before his return to UFC Seattle, visiting Bruce Lee‘s grave only hours before fight night. For the former middleweight champion, it was more than just a symbolic gesture; it was about anchoring himself before stepping back into one of the toughest moments of his career.

Speaking backstage, ‘The Last Stylebender’ stated that Bruce Lee has always been a source of inspiration for him, not only as a fighter but also as a thinker.

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“(Bruce Lee was) someone who’s done so much for the game, for a lot of people with his philosophy,” he said. “Someone that I’ve looked up to even as an adult. So I had to go pay my respects with my team and just grab some energy.”

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The visit’s timing adds more weight to the occasion. Israel Adesanya enters the UFC Seattle main event against Joe Pyfer after a three-fight losing streak, the first of his career. So, it was no surprise he decided to take a break away from the Octagon after his last defeat.

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In fact, he described the time away as necessary, allowing him to refresh both mentally and physically while developing new habits.

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“It’s refreshing to just make new neural pathways by learning,” he added. “You know, let the mind, body, and soul be free. So that was good for me, but now it’s time to do what I do best.”

Now that he has returned at UFC Seattle, Israel Adesanya claims that he is under no pressure. ‘The Last Stylebender’ made it clear that he is going into the fight completely confident in his ability to perform.

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“I can’t see anything that will make me freeze in there, no,” he said. “I’m going in there, do my job, and get my hand raised. That’s how I feel this, and that’s how I know this fight will play out.

“I always bring pressure, and I’m shining. Pressure makes diamonds, so I’ve done this for a long time, and I like to put that pressure on myself so I can perform and rise to the occasion, and I will do that.”

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Adesanya’s visit to Bruce Lee’s grave wasn’t motivated by superstition, but rather by perspective. And when he gets back into the Octagon, he believes he’s exactly where he needs to be. In fact, he is having a déjà vu feeling about it all.

Israel Adesanya finds UFC Seattle clash similar to the iconic Alex Pereira rivalry

Israel Adesanya feels a sense of familiarity as he heads into this battle at UFC Seattle, and that feeling comes from a place he knows very well. Despite the different opponent, the setting reminds him of the pressure he felt during his rivalry with Alex Pereira—a time when everything seemed stacked against him.

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‘The Last Stylebender’ confessed that this is the first time he has entered a fight on a three-bout losing streak, but the feeling of having his back against the wall isn’t new. He reflected on how he once lost three times to Pereira before finally turning things around, and he sees a similar trend emerging.

For him, the buildup, emotions, and even fight week feel disturbingly similar.

“With Pereira, I lost to the man three times,” he said on his YouTube channel. “I’ve never had that in my life, and I found a way to make it happen. Now, I’ve had three fights that I’ve come up short in.

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“My back’s against the wall against a dangerous opponent, so it feels familiar. Everything feels familiar. The fight week feels familiar. After the fight, I’ll tell you more about what feels familiar, and it just lets me know it’s synergy. It’s déjà vu. So that right there, I feel it.”

That said, the dynamic is different this time against Joe Pyfer. There is no bad blood or long-standing rivalry—only a dangerous opponent and a high-stakes situation. However, if that same sense of urgency and pressure translates as it did previously, Israel Adesanya feels it will lead to another defining performance when he enters the Octagon at UFC Seattle.