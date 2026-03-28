Who knew global politics could affect the UFC? Well, it has! UFC Freedom 250 is headed to the White House lawn on June 14. The card features a lightweight title unification fight between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje, alongside Alex Pereira’s heavyweight debut against Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. But there’s one man who will be missing that night—Israel Adesanya.

The former middleweight champion was once interested in appearing on the historic card. However, now things are different. The 36-year-old New Zealander has revealed that he doesn’t want to be anywhere near the White House card. While appearing in an interview with Complex, Israel Adesanya revealed the reason behind his decision.

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“No,” Adesanya said when asked whether the UFC or Dana White had approached him for the White House card. “I was only interested cuz at the time the world was different. But now the way things are, it’s not really something that [I am interested in]. I won’t even go watch it there. I will watch it from the comfort of my own house in New Zealand.”

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While ‘The Last Stylebender’ didn’t say it out loud, he was clearly referring to the ongoing Middle East war. The United States, in collaboration with Israel, launched a war against Iran earlier this year. Despite being technologically inferior, Iran has showcased its not going down without a fight, striking several US military installations in the Middle East.

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Iran has also attacked several key infrastructures in Dubai, Saudi Arabia, and Israel, demonstrating its might. Their most pivotal move was to block the Strait of Hormuz, which has affected global oil supply, forcing the US to start peace talks. Regardless, the ongoing war appears to have instilled a sense of fear in Adesanya’s mind.

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And why wouldn’t it? The UFC Freedom 250 will see key government officials, including President Donald Trump, gather at the same spot, making it a target for Iran. Although there’s no guarantee that any such thing would happen, or that the war would drag on till then. And Adesanya isn’t alone in his fear of the possibilities.

Joe Rogan has the same fear as Israel Adesanya

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has raised serious security concerns ahead of UFC Freedom 250. He has warned that the historic White House event could become a potential target amid ongoing global tensions.

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Speaking on his podcast, Rogan questioned the timing and safety of hosting such a high-profile gathering during a period of conflict.

“It sounds crazy,” he said. “It’s going to be very high security and high stress and weird to have a fight at the White House in the middle of a f***ing war.

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“I would hope the war will be sorted out by June,” he admitted. “But quite honestly, I’m not confident that’s going to be the case.

“It will be weird… It seems like you’re asking for trouble.”

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Despite Joe Rogan’s fears, unlike Adesanya, the podcaster has confirmed that he would likely be at the event, commentating during the fights.

For now, ‘The Last Stylebender’ is scheduled to face Joe Pyfer on March 28, headlining UFC Seattle.

Isn’t it ironic how when the card was announced, every fighter wanted to be on the card? But now, the same card has become something fighters like Israel Adesanya are actively avoiding. Hopefully, though, the event will face no such threats, and everyone will be safe.