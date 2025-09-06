Adesanya, Whittaker, and Others Compare Stats and Odds to Predict UFC Paris: Imavov vs. Borralho

The City of Light is about to host a fight that could shake up the middleweight division! Nassourdine Imavov returns home at UFC Paris to headline against Brazil’s Caio Borralho in a bout loaded with title implications. The two men stand at the doorstep of a championship opportunity. Imavov rides into the main event with four straight wins, including a stunning stoppage of Israel Adesanya.

Borralho, unbeaten in the UFC, stamped his authority with a victory over Jared Cannonier in his last fight. As per reports online, the oddsmakers at Duelbits lean slightly toward Borralho at -128, while Imavov sits at +104. But how do some of the biggest names in the UFC see it? Let’s dive into their breakdowns!

Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker, and Belal Muhammad split in their opinions for Nassourdine Imavov vs Caio Borrallho

Israel Adesanya knows firsthand how dangerous Nassourdine Imavov can be. Yet, when asked for his pick, he leaned toward Borralho. “I don’t think Caio’s gonna shoot on him or try to take him down,” Adesanya said on his YouTube channel, noting the French fighter’s toughness and durability.

Still, he added, “If Caio finishes Imavov, it’ll be really impressive. I’ll pick Caio for this fight, but it’s a well-matched fight, like I said. But I think it’ll be edged out by Caio… Yeah, I’m gonna go Caio in this fight and I’m gonna go decision, I’m gonna go decision by Caio.”

For Adesanya, the key lies in Borralho’s ability to stay disciplined over five rounds. The Brazilian’s mix of grappling and evolving striking impressed him enough to sway his prediction, even against a fighter who once toppled him in the Octagon.

Robert Whittaker, another former middleweight king, offered a different take. He sees Nassourdine Imavov’s sharpness as the deciding factor. On his ‘MMArcade Podcast’, he explained, “I think Nassourdine is going to keep it technical, he’s going to keep it straight and narrow, and not just pick him apart, but land the more effective shots and sustain it over the five rounds coz I don’t think wrestling and grappling is going to be a factor in this game. Would love to be wrong, but I don’t think it is.”

Whittaker’s perspective highlights what many fans see as Imavov’s biggest weapon, his ability to dictate distance and control tempo with crisp striking. For ‘The Reaper’, it’s a matter of Imavov picking Borralho apart slowly, rather than looking for a dramatic finish.

Shifting our focus over to Belal Muhammad, the former welterweight champion broke down the fight from a tactical standpoint. He argued that Borralho’s best chance lies in the grind by stating, “Key to victory for Borralho, I think you gotta take him down.” But he didn’t stop there.

Muhammad noted Borralho’s striking improvements but still gave the edge to Imavov in technique. “Imavov is clean, he’s smart, he understands angles, he understands distance very well,” he said. Ultimately, Muhammad leaned toward the Frenchman, predicting that frustration from missed takedowns could open the door for Nassourdine Imavov’s sharp counters.

The split among elite fighters mirrors the odds: razor-thin and hard to call. But the debate doesn’t end here. Other UFC veterans have also weighed in on this matchup. That includes Henry Cejudo and Renato Moicano, who added their own spin on how Imavov vs. Borralho could play out inside the Octagon!

Henry Cejudo and Renato Moicano break down their picks for the UFC Paris main event

Renato Moicano offered a straightforward breakdown of the matchup. He acknowledged Nassourdine Imavov’s striking pedigree, pointing to wins over names like Adesanya, Brendan Allen, Jared Cannonier, and Roman Dolidze. Still, he didn’t shy away from pointing out flaws. “I don’t think he’s very good at takedowns and takedown defense, sometimes he get taken down,” Moicano said on his YouTube channel.

For him, that’s the opening Borralho can exploit. With a 17-1 record and experience facing strikers, Moicano believes Borralho’s timing and wrestling edge give him the upper hand. His pick? Caio Borralho.

Henry Cejudo, never one to hold back, broke his analysis into steps. He highlighted Borralho’s relentless pressure as a weapon Imavov must respect. “He’s going to have to press… kind of just stay in the pocket,” Cejudo explained, drawing parallels to Sean Strickland’s style. But what really impressed him was Borralho’s wrestling. “This guy will switch it up. This guy will go for those spear doubles to be able to get takedowns and actually steal rounds.”

Cejudo also issued a warning: Borralho must keep his defense tight. “You do not want to separate your hands because we all saw what happened to Israel,” he said, recalling Imavov’s knockout victory.

While he gave Imavov credit for speed and anticipation, he still leaned toward Borralho. In fact, Cejudo went as far as to suggest that a victory here could line Borralho up for a showdown with Khamzat Chimaev for the middleweight belt!

As such, Adesanya, Whittaker, Muhammad, Moicano, and Cejudo have all staked their claims, yet the board remains balanced. On one side, Nassourdine Imavov’s poise, sharp striking, and ability to frustrate opponents. On the other hand, Caio Borralho’s wrestling, pressure, and unbeaten UFC record. Both men are chasing a golden ticket to the middleweight crown, but only one can break through in Paris. So, whose vision will play out under the lights? Drop your pick in the comments below!