Israel Adesanya’s UFC Future in Question as Insider Hints at Early Retirement

Israel Adesanya may be holding the No. 4 spot in the UFC middleweight division right now, but his impact since debuting with a victory over Rob Wilkinson in 2018 still echoes across the sport. It wasn’t just the wins that defined “The Last Stylebender,” but the manner in which he earned them. However, since 2023, dark clouds have hovered over Adesanya’s career, as he now finds himself on a three-fight losing streak. So what happens next?

Recently, there has been a buzz surrounding the possibility of a rematch with Paulo Costa, the opponent Adesanya notably triumphed over while defending his middleweight title at UFC 253 back in 2020. Their rivalry took a turn for the dramatic after the notorious dry-hump incident, leading Costa to demand a rematch that ultimately never happened. With the Brazilian fighter securing a victory over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318, it looks like the perfect opportunity for some long-awaited action. Even though Adesanya is eager to have a rematch, it seems like the fight might not happen after all. What’s the reason, you wonder?

Is Israel Adesanya’s prime era coming to an end?

Yesterday, on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping broke down what could be next for Khamzat Chimaev after he dethroned UFC middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319 with a dominant unanimous decision win at the United Center in Chicago. And it was during this segment that the former UFC middleweight champion dropped a major hint about Israel Adesanya’s future in the sport.

Bisping, who believes Chimaev’s rise as champion could spell “disaster” for the division, openly questioned the current middleweight landscape. “Who is the middleweight?” he asked, before pointing out that Reinier de Ridder’s jiu-jitsu might pose some problems, but dismissed Sean Strickland as a serious threat. Then, without much evidence but with noticeable conviction, he suggested that Israel Adesanya, despite his legendary career, is probably on the way out. “Israel Adesanya, with respect, legendary career. He is probably on the way out now,” the 46-year-old stated. But Bisping didn’t stop there.

He also pointed to another rising contender, a fighter currently riding a four-fight win streak, but argued that even he isn’t the answer against Chimaev. Who was he referring to?

The answer was Nassourdine Imavov. “The man can wrestle, but he is tall, long, and kind of skinny. I don’t think he would be the guy to stop the takedowns, to stop the wrestling,” Bisping explained. The 46-year-old analyst added that while Chimaev may not have delivered the blood-and-guts finish some fans were hoping for, his dominant control told the real story. Still, where Bisping sees Adesanya heading toward retirement, Joe Rogan offers fans a different perspective.

Israel Adesanya tipped to take out former Middleweight champion

A few days ago on his JRE Clips, Joe Rogan and his guests were breaking down the UFC 319 clash between Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev. In that discussion, Rogan brought up Israel Adesanya’s 2020 title defense against the much bigger, stronger, and more durable Paulo Costa. “It’s interesting, the Izzy fight. I went and watched that again, and it seemed like Izzy had an advantage up to a point,” Rogan noted.

And the next moment, Joe Rogan floated a hypothetical scenario. “But I wonder what if Izzy was in his prime, how that fight would have looked because that would have been a lot different,” he suggested. In Rogan’s view, a prime Adesanya – faster, sharper, less worn down, and more motivated, would have been far better equipped to handle DDP’s chaotic and relentless style. It was a perspective that raised questions not only about the current middleweight landscape, but also about how much of Israel Adesanya’s legacy is tied to timing, motivation, and the inevitable effects of wear and tear.

That said, do you think Israel Adesanya would retire? Who do you think would have won if Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya fought in his prime? And perhaps most importantly, do you believe they will actually share the Octagon for real?