Israel Adesanya Says His Own Ego Is Preventing UFC Retirement

The last time Israel Adesanya stepped inside the cage, ‘The Last Stylebender’ suffered his fourth consecutive loss. Even so, retirement wasn’t something he was ready to consider. Now, the 36-year-old has admitted that it’s his own ego that is preventing him from hanging up the gloves for good. He recently appeared on Demetrious Johnson’s podcast to make that point clear.

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“Even if we take a hit… four in a row for me, no matter what, the equity… it might be down, but we still up [compared to] most people who even came into this game,” Adesanya said. “That’s something that I don’t want to rest on because I’m not going to be like, ‘Well, I’ve done what I had to do. I can lose now. No, F–k that. Also, my ego is very tied into this.

“I know that what I can still do. And also like for me… I don’t want this to be the writing of my story cuz I feel like… Yes, I took part in this, but this is not what I wanted to write. This is not how I wanted to end. This is not how I wanted to conclude this chapter of my life. So that’s why I’m still adamant that the grass is green on this side, and I can tend to it, garden it properly, and let it be lush and bloom properly.”

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While Adesanya remains adamant about continuing his career, he might not be entirely wrong in doing so. He may have lost the Joe Pyfer fight, but he looked like his natural self before the stoppage came. He cracked Pyfer with several stiff punches and punished the lead leg with a series of nasty kicks. It had looked like Adesanya had Pyfer in trouble as his confidence was surging.

Imago February 1, 2025, Riyadh, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saudi Arabia: Nassourdine Imavov battles Israel Adesanya in their middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night: Adesanya v Imavov event at anb Arena on February 1, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. /PxImages Riyadh Saudi Arabia – ZUMAp175 20250201_zsa_p175_112 Copyright: xDannyxPerezx

But all that changed when Pyfer brought the fight to the mat and started raining down heavy blows until the referee stopped the fight. This suggests that Adesanya, despite his age and his recent performances, could bounce back with a win in the next fight. However, that’s not entirely guaranteed, considering how many UFC legends have declined in the later part of their careers.

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Take Tony Ferguson and Henry Cejudo, for example. ‘El Cucuy’ went on a historic eight-fight losing streak and never really managed to bounce back before exiting the sport. Similarly, Cejudo, a UFC legend with an incredible career, never recovered after his May 2024 loss to Aljamain Sterling. He went on a three-fight skid and finally retired in December 2025 after his final loss to Payton Talbott.

Regardless, Adesanya’s comments came at an interesting moment. After Adesanya’s last loss, it was Demetrious Johnson, his co-host in the recent interview, who had urged ‘The Last Stylebender’ to call it quits. Johnson said he “would retire” if he were in Adesanya’s shoes. He acknowledged that money and the “chess aspect of [fighting]” might be pushing Adesanya to keep fighting.

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But since Adesanya had already made enough money, he had to find “something else to keep your mind engaged.” While Johnson and many fans may want to see him retire, that doesn’t mean no one’s backing Adesanya’s decision.

Daniel Cormier backed Israel Adesanya

After Adesanya’s last loss, retired UFC star Daniel Cormier felt Adesanya had more to offer inside the Octagon. While Cormier acknowledged that Adesanya had made mistakes, which may have cost him the fight, ‘DC’ didn’t feel the former middleweight champion’s fighting days should come to an end.

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“People were wondering… if Adesanya didn’t get the job done tonight, if it would be it, if we had seen the last of ‘The Stylebender.’ To me, it did not sound like he is almost remotely done with his UFC career,” Cormier said. “And honestly, the way that he was fighting, I would encourage him to keep going. Because he was fighting really well.”

If Adesanya continues fighting, he runs the risk of the UFC stepping in to end their contract. UFC legend Anderson Silva was in a similar situation after losing seven fights in his last nine UFC matches. The UFC came in and released him from the contract. For Adesanya, it’s currently unclear who he would end up facing next.

He could face someone out of the middleweight top 15 rankings, but when that may happen is unclear. But only time will tell what the future holds for him.