Israel Adesanya Snubs Alex Pereira While Revealing The Favorite UFC Career Fight

The story of Israel Adesanya and Alex Pereira is one of combat sports’ greatest rivalries. Their feud began in kickboxing, where the stone‑fisted Brazilian twice got the better of The Last Stylebender, including a knockout win. Years later, the two crossed paths again in the UFC. In November 2022, at UFC 281 in Madison Square Garden, Pereira stunned the MMA world by stopping Adesanya in the fifth round to capture the middleweight crown. Izzy answered back in April 2023 at UFC 287, flattening Poatan with a cold knockout to reclaim his belt. But when Pereira rose to light heavyweight glory later that year, and even dangled the idea of another rematch, Adesanya waved it off—his response was a blunt “GAME OVER.” Given all this history, one might think Izzy would pick a Pereira clash as his career favorite. One would be wrong.

During a sit‑down interview, the Nigerian‑born, New Zealand‑based star was asked a simple question: what was his favorite fight ever? He replied: “My favorite fight I’ve ever been in was—uh, and I saw him yesterday, Brad Tavares—and that was because it was five rounds of technical showcasing. I felt like I just showcased a vast area of my game. Yeah, that would be my favorite fight to date.”

That night in Las Vegas on July 6, 2018, Adesanya headlined The Ultimate Fighter 27 Finale against the Hawaiian veteran. It was just his third UFC appearance, yet the promotion threw him into a five‑round main event to test whether his dazzling kickboxing translated over twenty‑five minutes. The answer? A resounding yes. Over the course of five rounds, Adesanya dissected Tavares with surgical precision. He peppered him with jabs, punished him with leg kicks, sliced with elbows in the clinch, and even flashed glimpses of submission threats when the fight hit the mat.

Judges scored it 50‑45, 50‑45, and 49‑46—all in favor of the rising star (UFC official results). More than the numbers, it was the manner of victory: Adesanya showed he could dominate not just in spurts, but across an entire five‑round chess match against a seasoned contender. The performance earned him a Performance of the Night bonus and, more importantly, the UFC’s recognition that he wasn’t just hype—he was the real deal.

Israel Adesanya reveals two names on his hit list for UFC comeback fight

Once revered as the slick assassin of the middleweight division, Israel Adesanya is now plotting his comeback from the most humbling chapter of his storied career. Once untouchable, the former UFC champion now finds himself riding a three-fight skid—courtesy of Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, and, most recently, Nassourdine Imavov. But don’t mistake silence for surrender. The Last Stylebender has broken his quiet spell, and he’s coming back with intentions as sharp as ever.

In a recent conversation with SunSport, the Nigerian-born striker lifted the curtain on his next move—and it doesn’t involve tune-ups or softballs. He’s aiming directly at the men who have left a mark on his record. “I don’t have to say much [about fighting Costa]. I’d be like, ‘Cool, alright, that sounds fun. [I’d] give him the chance at redemption like people have done for me as well. And [Sean] Strickland, if he wants to fight, sure.”

Adesanya’s decision to target only rematches speaks volumes about where his mindset is. Paulo Costa, whom he dismantled in brutal fashion back in 2020, seems like a grudge match in reverse—offering Costa a second chance while Adesanya re-establishes himself. Their first clash ended with Costa’s unbeaten record in ruins, and since then, the Brazilian has struggled to regain momentum. It’s poetic in a way—Adesanya offering redemption the same way others once offered it to him.

Then there’s Strickland, the man who dethroned him in what was one of the most jaw-dropping upsets in UFC championship history. The American didn’t just win; he dominated. That loss stung deeply, not just because it cost him the belt, but because it shattered the aura that surrounded Adesanya’s striking game. But while Strickland now holds the ranking advantage, Adesanya holds the fire—and that might be all he needs to flip the script.