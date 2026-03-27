Israel Adesanya Snubs Historic White House Card With Sudden U-Turn: “Won’t Even Go Watch It “

A few months ago, the idea of fighting on a White House card had some appeal for Israel Adesanya. A massive stage, global attention, and a moment you don’t usually get in combat sports. But heading into UFC Seattle, with three straight losses behind him and a crucial fight against Joe Pyfer ahead, ‘The Last Stylebender’ isn’t too keen on being a part of Freedom 250.

Adesanya explained it when asked about his stance now. Speaking in a recent interview with Complex’s Matt Welty, he admitted the interest was situational.

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“Nah, I was only interested because it was at a time the world was different,” the former champion said. “But now they would weigh things out. It’s not really something that I’m… Yeah, I won’t even go watch it there. I’ll watch it from the comfort of my own house in New Zealand.”

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When pressed further about whether he even wanted to be in the U.S. for the event, his answer was simple. “Nope.” No hesitation. That’s a pretty clear pivot from where he stood earlier this year.

Back then, Israel Adesanya didn’t rule it out. He just had conditions. He wanted real fans in the building, not a room full of politicians and VIP guests. Because for him, the atmosphere matters. His walkouts, his rhythm, even how he builds into a fight, all of that feeds off crowd energy. Take that away, and it’s not the same experience. Now, it seems like that concern, combined with everything else going on in the country, has pushed him firmly out of the conversation.

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The White House card, UFC Freedom 250, is being positioned as a landmark event. Big names are attached. Ilia Topuria is set to headline, while Alex Pereira, Adesanya’s longtime rival, is also part of the lineup. On paper, it’s the kind of card that usually draws interest from top fighters. But Adesanya stepping away from it says something.

As we mentioned earlier, there might be another layer to his decision, given where he is in his career at the moment. This fight in Seattle isn’t just another booking. It’s a reset point for him to snap a 3-fight losing skid to Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis, and Nassourdine Imavov. And when you’re in that position, everything gets filtered through one question: does this help me get back? For Adesanya, the answer with the White House card is clearly no. Still, while he may not be interested in fighting on the card or even watching it live, he’s rooting for his old rival to make history at the event!

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Israel Adesanya hopes Alex Pereira makes history at the White House

Even though Israel Adesanya has no interest in being part of the White House event, he’s still watching one storyline closely, just not from cageside. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Adesanya didn’t dismiss the card itself. In fact, he gave it credit. He called it a “stacked” lineup and admitted it looks like what a milestone event should be. But when the conversation shifted to the co-main event, his tone changed slightly. Because Alex Pereira is in that spot.

“I hope Alex wins,” The Last Stylebender said. “That’s crazy, a three-time [champion]. Gane is no joke. Gane can dance around him. Gane’s slick. Gane could knock him out as well. But I think Alex can knock him out, too.”

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‘Poatan’ is already a two-division UFC champion. If he beats Ciryl Gane for interim heavyweight gold, he becomes the first fighter in UFC history to win titles in three weight classes. That’s a career-defining achievement. The Brazilian has beaten Adesanya three times across kickboxing and MMA. That history could easily tilt things the other way.

But instead, Adesanya is backing him to go further. To add something new to the record books. So while he’s chosen distance from the event itself, he hasn’t checked out completely. Not even close. He’s just engaging with it differently. On his own terms.