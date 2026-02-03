Israel Adesanya’s Bold Take on Alexander Volkanovski’s Next Opponent Brought Back by UFC Featherweight Contender

After Alexander Volkanovski‘s decisive victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 325, a video resurfaced of his friend, Israel Adesanya. And in that video, Adesanya seemed to be playing matchmaker, analyzing potential opponents for ‘The Great’. He precisely called for Jean Silva as a possible opponent. And, as it seems, Silva has taken notice of that.

While ‘Volk’ jumped to #3 in UFC pound-for-pound rankings after UFC 325, he now wants to face the winner of Lerone Murphy vs. Movsar Evloev. With the Australian backing Evloev to win the potential number one contender match, his friend Israel Adesanya recently threw Silva’s name in the mix. After the Brazilian featherweight called out ‘The Great’ recently, he has reacted to Adesanya’s comments on him.

Jean Silva drops a subtle reaction to Israel Adesanya’s take

“If Jean [Silva] wins and Alex [Volkanovski] wins, that’s the fight to make. It is the game though. It’s horrible because Lerone [Murphy] should have definitely fought Alex this weekend,” said Israel Adesanya on his YouTube channel. This was particularly while he was dropping live reactions to the UFC 324 event.

Jean Silva fought Arnold Allen on that card and defeated him via unanimous decision. Adesanya called for the bout by visualizing a hypothetical situation where Silva wins at UFC 324, and Alexander Volkanovski defends at UFC 325. And after the thought actually came true, ‘Lord’ went on to his socials to remind everyone of Adesanya’s comments.

“👀,” dropped this emoji while posting the clip on his X handle. Silva has been quite vocal about this since beating Allen at UFC 324. Notably, he had an opportunity to align himself for a title shot against Volkanovski. But Diego Lopes took that chance away by beating ‘Lord’ at Noche UFC last year.

While Silva is still optimistic about a title opportunity, ‘The Great’ has a few other names on his mind.

Alexander Volkanovski names his potential opponents

The featherweight division is currently stacked with many promising stars. Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy are seemingly two of those standout fighters who also boast an undefeated record. And for that reason, Alexander Volkanovski wants to be either of them to be his next opponent.

“In the featherweight division, it’s gotta be the top guys. You know what I’m like, I want to fight the guys that deserve it. You’ve got Movsar [Evloev] and Lerone Murphy… If my next one is definitely featherweight, it’s gotta be one of those two,” said Volkanovski during a UFC 325 post-fight interview.

Currently, Evloev and Murphy have been booked to fight each other at UFC London on Mar. 21. The winner between the two should surely get a title fight next. At least, ‘The Miracle’ believes that. “So I think the winner should be undeniably next in line for the title. Simple,” said Murphy during a discussion with Ariel Helwani.

With that being said, both Evloev and Murphy will look to put out their best performance to get that undeniable title shot. On that note, who do you think wins that bout? Let us know in the comments below!