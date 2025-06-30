Israel Adesanya’s Brother Makes ICE Deportation Joke as Kamaru Usman Reacts Live

Kamaru Usman was simply trying to enjoy the fights. However, when you sit next to Israel Adesanya and his younger brother David Adesanya, peace and quiet are not guaranteed. UFC 317 was in full swing, and Usman was focused on analyzing Benil Dariush’s performance versus Renato Moicano. Everything was peaceful until David told a joke that hit too close to home.

As Dariush clung to Moicano like a backpack, Usman was in commentary mode, despite the fact that there were no cameras around. “I think Beneil Dariush—think that’s his name—he’s doing a damn good job of just neutralizing Moicano,” Usman stated, visibly impressed. “Another minute thirty, I think Ben is going to walk away with a W.” A clear prediction from a former champion. However, then came the curveball.

David Adesanya, with that younger sibling energy, delivered the line that caught ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ off guard. “All these ICE raids got you shook,” he said, staring at Usman. For a split second, you could see Usman freeze, and then they all broke into laughter. He didn’t say anything further, and he didn’t have to.

The timing was brutal, and the punchline was too real. Given the continuing ICE crackdowns around the United States, the joke was both humorous and uncomfortable. ICE raids have increased in cities such as Los Angeles and Dallas, with people taken at workplaces and even Home Depot parking lots. Protests have erupted, with some becoming violent.

So, when Israel Adesanya‘s brother tossed that joke out in the middle of a UFC event, where fighters from all around the world participate, it hit a little harder—especially considering that Usman himself hailed from Nigeria. It wasn’t just a dig. The words spoken on camera definitely reflected the tension that exists off the mats, in the real world.

Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush did exactly what Usman said he would, as he walked away with the win. Moicano, who had momentum going into the bout, couldn’t hold back the pressure. Dariush made a powerful comeback, but outside the cage, it was Usman who was caught off guard. Not by a fighter. But a brilliantly timed one-liner. However, it is worth noting that this wasn’t the only time the ICE raids found their way into UFC 317.

After Kamaru Usman, Tracy Cortez gets the ICE raids in the spotlight

David Adesanya’s jab may have generated laughter from Kamaru Usman, but Tracy Cortez took the conversation to a much more serious level. While Usman’s moment was a joke among friends, Cortez used her platform to address a real issue affecting people she considers her own.

Her victory over Viviane Araujo was significant, but what followed was even more impactful. No post-fight antics. Just raw emotion and a message. “I want the support from what I call mi gente, la raza,” she said in the post-event presser. “It would be almost coward-like if I didn’t speak on something.” Cortez did not act like an expert. She simply talked from her heart.

While her voice trembled slightly, her message remained clear and concise. Born to Mexican immigrant parents, she thought it was time to speak out about the ICE raids that were making news across the United States. “I just want everyone to know I don’t know if I am qualified to speak on such a sensitive topic, but nevertheless, I could be a voice, and I’m here.”

In a weekend full of knockouts, scandals, and headlines, Cortez’s moment stood out. It wasn’t about becoming viral; it was about speaking up for those who feel unheard. While some sought the spotlight, Cortez reminded everyone that sometimes the most powerful thing you can do is simply tell the truth.