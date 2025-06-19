Israel Adesanya’s Ex-Girlfriend Loses $500,000 to UFC Star as Lawsuit Backfires

Israel Adesanya‘s current run of three consecutive losses may have diverted the community’s attention from the struggles he had outside of the Octagon. ‘The Last Stylebender’ had been unfortunate in his personal relationships when the news of his breakup with ex-girlfriend Charlotte Powdrell came to the fore. Reports claimed that Adesanya’s ex-girlfriend was seeking compensation from the UFC star and took a legal route, which turned out to be a bad idea.

Charlotte Powdrell, who’s believed to be working as a real estate agent, who’s breakup with the UFC star became headlines in 2023. Apparently, she had filed a lawsuit against Israel Adesanya and wanted half of his net worth, which is reported to be around $15 million. Claiming that she played a very important role in helping the Nigerian-born Kiwi fighter become a star, Powdrell took to court for $7.5 million in compensation.

The weird thing about her claim is the fact that Israel Adesanya was never married nor had kids with Charlotte Powdrell. The UFC star would be the one to reveal his issues with his fans and followers on social media. Moroccan soccer star Achraf Hakimi, who faced a similar issue, got a shout-out from ‘Izzy’ when he said, “Very relatable….Imagine being so f—–n entitled that you think you deserve what a man has worked his whole life for. When you came in to his life with nothing and tried to leave with Million$. But I like Achraf Hakimi, my assets are protected. I woulda taken half her s–t to. But I don’t want half of NOTHING.”

Well, it appears that Israel Adesanya had already had his finances in order, just like Achraf Hakimi, because all of his wealth was under his mother’s jurisdiction. He had nothing to his name, and as such, reports from Knockout claim that the court ruled in the former 2-time middleweight champion’s favor and Charlotte Powdrell will be paying Adesanya half of her own net worth, with the amount being $500,000.

Earlier, it was pure speculation, but now, this seems to be a confirmed fact. Israel Adesanya can take a sigh of relief now and get back to living his life the way he does. But what about Charlotte Powdrell? Well, she appears to be living a very low-profile life. Let’s take a look at that front.

No mentions of Israel Adesanya on his ex-girlfriend’s social media

Israel Adesanya is a star, so he’s used to being in the limelight, but no one wants to be in the news for something personal. But no one knew his ex-girlfriend until she was associated with her. Hence, dealing with public scrutiny due to a personal issue may have forced Charlotte Powdrell to push back at the negative reactions. However, her social media account includes no posts related to her breakup or any lawsuits.

In fact, she’s living her normal life, working as a real estate agent and sharing posts about rental and for-sale properties through her social media. Moreover, she also appears to have restricted people from engaging too much with her account, indicating that she wants to move one from all the noise that kept the whole MMA community talking for a while.

Well, Israel Adesanya can forget the past and focus on what really matters – his UFC career and the need to get back in the winning column. Given that he’s also been quiet about his issues with his ex-girlfriend, the former UFC champion may have already moved on from it as well. Regardless, what do you think about Powdrell being ordered to pay $500,000 to ‘Izzy’? Drop your comments below.