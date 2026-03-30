Israel Adesanya’s First Post After Losing to Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle

Israel Adesanya has broken his silence following a rough night at UFC Seattle, sending a raw and honest message to fans after suffering yet another failure inside the Octagon. The former middleweight champion took to social media soon after the loss, letting fans know about his true feelings at the moment.

“❤️‍🩹 I know it’s hard on my people seeing me fall,” he wrote. “I promise you it’s harder on me. Regardless, we respawn and go again. 🎲🎲”

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The post followed a tough main event against Joe Pyfer, in which ‘The Last Stylebender’ showed flashes of his old self early on. He dominated the first round with quick movements and clean strikes, but the momentum swung significantly in the second.

As the bout turned into a brawl, Pyfer managed to secure a takedown and swiftly took control of the ground. When ‘Bodybagz’ went on Adesanya’s back and hammered away with ground strikes, the situation became too much to bear, and referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the fight late in the round.

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The loss is Israel Adesanya’s fourth in a row, a difficult streak that came right after his memorable knockout victory against Alex Pereira in 2023. Since then, he has lost against Sean Strickland, Dricus du Plessis, and Nassourdine Imavov, bringing his career to a crossroads.

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Despite the losses, the former champion’s mindset remains unchanged. In his post-fight interview, he made it clear that walking away is not an option, saying that he will push forward regardless of the outcome.

“You keep going. Again, and again, and again, and again, and again,” Israel Adesanya said in the post-fight interview. “I’m not f—— leaving. You’ll never stop me.

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“I might get beat, but I’ll always remain undefeated.”

At 36, the path back to title contention looks more difficult than ever. But, if his last message is any indication, ‘The Last Stylebender’ is far from finished—he’s just getting ready for another go. In fact, according to Demetrious Johnson, even this defeat might’ve come due to an injury ‘Izzy’ picked up midfight, rather than it all coming down to skills.

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Demetrious Johnson claims Israel Adesanya had his vision compromised

That sense of unfinished business has taken on new meaning, especially after Demetrious Johnson shared his take. In a video on his YouTube channel, Demetrious Johnson showed his live reaction to the main event, where he speculated that the fight may have turned due to a physical issue rather than a shift in momentum toward Joe Pyfer.

Johnson pointed to a broken nose as the tipping point, suggesting that Israel Adesanya was unable to see clearly once the damage was done.

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“Congrats to Pyfer,” he said. “He did a good job of pressuring Izzy, getting the fight down on the ground. Izzy, you know, suffered a broken nose.

“He really couldn’t see, so that’s why when he was on his back, he was going back and forth. When Pyfer was on his back, he was going back and forth. He really couldn’t see. Just gutted.”

If that assessment holds weight, it changes how the result is seen. Instead of a clear decline in skill, it becomes a case of circumstance playing a major role at a critical moment. That doesn’t diminish Pyfer’s performance, but it does open the door to a different conversation—one in which Israel Adesanya’s latest defeat might not be as definitive as it first seemed.