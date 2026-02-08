Watch What’s Trending Now!

The fight world is loud by design—walkout music, crowd roars, and bravado woven into every encounter. But every now and then, the cacophony fades and something much heavier emerges. This week, that moment did not originate from a cage or a microphone. It came from grief, spelled out plainly and without polish or protection by none other than Mark Coleman.

There was no hype or branding. Just pain. When someone like Mark Coleman speaks from that place, people listen—not because he’s a legend, but because he’s lived through enough darkness to see it in others. And now, he’s extending his help to his fans who need a shoulder of support.

Mark Coleman extends support to fans after personal losses

In an emotional Instagram post, Mark Coleman revealed that several people he knew had taken their own lives in the past ten days, something that is affecting him deeply and that he is trying to navigate through. He wrote in the caption, “It hurts. It hurts bad. 😭❤️🙏 Everything was gonna be all right. This didn’t have to happen.”

What followed wasn’t an inspirational speech or ambiguous encouragement. It was raw pleading, asking anyone in distress to talk to someone first, to cry if necessary, and to seek out. The UFC legend added, “You must talk to somebody first, I promise, and I mean it. I am here for you. You can reach out to me. It’s OK, and it’s OK to cry, but it’s not OK to die.”

Those words have weight because of who they come from. Mark Coleman’s life after fighting has been far from easy. He’s spoken candidly about the years he lost to alcoholism after his MMA career ended and how addiction took away his purpose and nearly ruined him. Getting sober, by his own admission, was harder than any fight he ever had inside the cage.

Then came 2024. A fire at his parents’ home almost killed him. Coleman woke to smoke and flames, saved his parents, and eventually collapsed due to severe smoke inhalation. ‘The Hammer’ spent several days in a medically induced coma. While he survived, his dog did not. Another scar. Another example of how close things can come to being undone.

Imago Mark Coleman (USA) during the press conference for the Ultimate Fighting Championship 109 event at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on February 4, 2010. – ZUMAcp4

That history explains why his message didn’t feel performative. Mark Coleman didn’t preach resilience from a distance. He was standing inside the wreckage, convincing them that it was still worth staying. That courage, he wrote, doesn’t have to disappear; it simply needs to be used to seek assistance. And this topic isn’t something new for fight fans, as Paddy Pimblett recently opened up about losing people close to him in a heartbreaking confession at UFC 324.

Coleman’s words are reminiscent of Paddy Pimblett’s UFC 324

That’s why Coleman’s message instantly brought many fans back to another raw moment not long ago: when Paddy Pimblett stood in the Octagon with a loss on his record and decided to talk about grief rather than excuses. After losing to Justin Gaethje at UFC 324, Pimblett did not hide behind bravado. He used the platform in front of him to encourage men to speak up, stop holding things back, and reach out before it’s too late.

What made Pimblett’s words hit wasn’t just the timing, but also because they were honest. He said, “Two lads who I know from by ours have killed themselves over the past couple of months since I last fought, so again, men, speak up.” The UFC fighter from Liverpool further added, “Don’t bottle your feelings up. Talk to someone. Don’t kill yourself.”

There was no attempt to inspire through strength alone. Instead, he showed vulnerability, reminding fans that even fighters surrounded by noise and support can experience crushing silence at home. And while Mark Coleman and Paddy Pimblett represent different generations of the sport, their message is startlingly similar.

Both spoke even though it would have been easier not to. They chose discomfort over silence. And both reminded the fighting community that toughness does not mean enduring everything alone. Sometimes the bravest thing a fighter can do—inside or outside the cage—is to say, I’m hurting too, and you don’t have to face it by yourself.