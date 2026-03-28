“It’s Shameful”: Fans Defend Ariel Helwani After Israel-Palestine Confrontation in Front of His Kids

Veteran MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, long known for putting fighters and the UFC on the spot with tough questions, now found himself on the receiving end of one. The 43-year-old Canadian combat host was recently out with his family, including his children, when pro-Palestine supporters confronted him on the street over his stance on Israel. A video circulating on social media showed the interaction between them.

“Really,” Helwani told one of the hecklers. “That’s how you’re gonna talk in front of children?”

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“Children are being torn to pieces in Palestine,” one of the pro-Palestine supporters responded.

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“We know your comments,” said another pro-Palestine supporter. “Your comments are available to us. We know your stance… Ariel, you can use your platform to help people, brother. Why don’t you use your platform to help people? No, no. There’s a genocide going on.”

“You’re swearing,” Helwani replied.

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The latest confrontation comes against the backdrop of an ongoing and deeply contested conflict. Israel and Palestine are currently in a fragile US-brokered ceasefire that took effect in October 2025 as part of the first phase of President Trump’s 20-Point Gaza Peace Plan. The truce has been frequently violated, with continued Israeli airstrikes, tunnel demolitions, and ground operations inside Gaza reported since it took effect. Israel still controls roughly 53% of Gaza, while Hamas and other factions retain some military capabilities.

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According to UNICEF, 71,803 Palestinians, including at least 21,289 children, were reportedly killed in the Gaza Strip since the attacks in the region intensified after October 7, 2023. Even before that, the population of the country had lived under terrible conditions, something that was even highlighted by Joe Rogan in 2024. During this time, Helwani has been vocal online about his stance on the issue. In an October 7th, 2023, post on X, he described his heart as “broken” by events in the Middle East. Reflecting on a recent visit to the country, he called Israel “a special place… for people of all faiths,” and expressed hope for peace.

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In a post on October 14, 2023, Helwani reflected on his lifelong Jewish identity as “a proud Jewish person” raised in the faith, with deep family ties and generational trauma—before describing the October 7 attack on Israel by Hamas as “indescribable,” admitting, “I cry 5–6 times a day” as each moment feels like “a week-long nightmare with no end in sight.”

Despite the grief, he emphasized a shift toward “overwhelming pride,” saying he has “never felt prouder” of his faith, his people, and “to support Israel. Unconditionally.” He acknowledged the criticism but insisted, “I know what’s right… I know the ones justifying October 7 are misinformed.” He also stressed, “we… want peace for all” and “don’t want a single innocent life lost.”

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Born in Montreal to Mizrahi Jewish parents from Egypt and Lebanon, Helwani has, in the past, too, expressed support for Israel, even calling it his “true homeland.”

Those views now sit in a more charged context amid ongoing hostilities, after Israel and the US launched coordinated strikes on Iran in late February, triggering retaliatory attacks from Tehran.

As the ceasefire in Palestine had just begun, Israel decided to collaborate with the US to attack Iran. However, Iran has been more successful in its counterattacks against Israel. Regardless, when ACD MMA shared the clip of Helwani being confronted by pro-Palestine supporters, people online quickly stepped up to defend him, but not for his stance on the issue.

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How fans reacted to Ariel Helwani’s confrontation

While people in the comments acknowledged the atrocities in Gaza, they were strictly against such public confrontation, especially with children present. “I’m about as anti-Zionist as it gets, but you don’t do this in front of children. It’s shameful to be honest,” one user wrote. The next user echoed the same thought. The user shared: “Bumrushing people with a camera on the street while with their families is doing absolutely nothing to build a better planet. It is just [sowing] more hatred and division. Complete [failure] by these people.”

Someone else wasn’t a fan of Helwani to begin with, but still defended him. “Helwani is truly the worst narcissist and a liar, but doing this in front of children is a wack move,” the user commented. Another user highlighted that they don’t agree with Helwani, but confronting him in front of children wasn’t okay. “I don’t agree with the man, but not with him and the kids/family around, f–king pathetic,” the user explained.

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The next user suggested that they should have approached Helwani for an adult conversation. “Clowns can’t go up to him man to man. If you have a problem with him, pull him aside for a convo, not yell in front of children,” the user wrote.

The reactions reflect a consistent thread: disagreement with Ariel Helwani’s views on Israel did not translate into support for a public confrontation involving his children.