“It’s Worse Than ESPN”: Paramount Stream Issues Continue to Ruin Fan Experience During UFC Vegas 114

Another UFC event, another wave of fan complaints. At this point, it’s almost a ritual—whenever a UFC card airs, fans brace themselves for disappointment from Paramount. From glitchy streams to a barrage of ads, the platform always seems to find new ways to frustrate viewers. Unfortunately, UFC Vegas 114 has proven to be no exception.

“Is anyone else having sound issues on Paramount?” DudesMMA posted on X. “The volume on the UFC stream has completely cut out for me. Paramount seemingly has a problem every week.”

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Such problems have become commonplace on the streaming giant, even though they signed an enormous $7.7 billion deal with the UFC last year. While the deal has made way for the end of the pay-per-view model, the subscription-based system has come with its own problems. The biggest problem fans have had is with the ads.

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Ads often interrupt fighter walkouts, Octagon intros, between-round corner discussions, and even post-fight moments. It undeniably kills the flow, but UFC CEO Dana White has defended Paramount, claiming they have to make money somewhere. Still, if it were limited to ads, outrage might not have gotten this big.

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Reports often include lagging, freezing, blue screens, audio drops, fuzzy feed, and intermittent issues on cards like UFC 325 or prelims. Yet things got much worse during the recent UFC 326 live stream. The main event fight between Max Holloway and Charles Oliveira was interrupted when the stream went black for 2 minutes mid-fight.

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This caused outrage among fans, but the latest line of issues suggests Paramount has done little to satisfy its viewers. It’s also worth noting that UFC’s partnership dictates that the streaming platform will air UFC events across America, Latin America, and Australia. So, three entire continents are complaining about the streaming issues.

Fans aren’t surprised by problems at UFC Vegas 114

People have come to expect the streaming issues on Paramount. One user asked: “Are we supposed to be surprised by now lol?” According to Forbes, Paramount reported $29.2 billion in revenue. As a result, the company’s substantial revenue makes the persistent and unresolved streaming failures all the more glaring to its subscriber base.

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Another user claimed the commercials never have any issues. “Wonder if it will work when they show the fights now. I can definitely hear the commercials. 7.7 billion, and this is what we get 🤣,” the user commented. Well, since Paramount’s subscription is so cheap, they have found other ways to make money, and that’s by pushing unwanted ads.

Meanwhile, this user wanted the old days to return. “I’ll be the one to say it’s worse than ESPN so far,” the user wrote. Notably, ESPN wanted to extend its agreement with UFC, but the promotion chose to go with the highest bidder.

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The frustration was summed up succinctly by one fan on X: “Paramount is genuinely terrible.” Despite its massive revenue, Paramount continues to attract bad press among UFC fans for these persistent issues.

While some users reported their audio eventually returned, the initial failure was part of a pattern that has defined the UFC’s partnership with the streamer. “Sound is back now, but it was out for a while for me, too,” the user commented. Hopefully, the rest of the stream will remain stable for a while now.

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That being said, Paramount still has plenty of work to do to deliver UFC broadcasts that are at least reliable. Lower costs shouldn’t be an excuse for subpar service. Fans expect a smooth viewing experience, especially for live events. What do you make of the latest streaming issues?