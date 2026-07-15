“It Was a Disappointment”: Unearthed Interview Reveals Ilia Topuria’s Divorce Admission Before White House Fight

Divorce is never easy, and it is exponentially harder when it becomes tabloid fodder, open to claims, counterclaims, and spicy narratives. So one can imagine how difficult it must have been when Ilia Topuria and his now ex-wife Giorgina Uzcategui Badell went through their highly publicized divorce late last year.

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Months after the two parties agreed to a divorce settlement in early February 2026, the former UFC lightweight champion reflected on one of the most difficult periods of his personal life during an interview with ALF Global founder Alfredo Auditore, recorded a few weeks before his UFC White House showdown with Justin Gaethje and recently released on YouTube. In the conversation, the 29-year-old admitted how unexpected his separation from his wife was late last year.

“If I expected her to behave like she did? I don’t know, to be honest,” Ilia Topuria confessed. “Things happen in life. No, I didn’t expect it.

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“Of course, it’s not easy when you go through those kinds of situations. Every morning I was waking up with my daughter and my family, so it changed in one second. So it was a little bit hard. But at the end of the day, when something is out of my control, I decide to do whatever is under my control. And that wasn’t.”

Even to those watching from the outside, it was unexpected. Just two months before the couple announced their separation in August, 2025, Giorgina Uzcategui Badell was beside him when Topuria fought Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June. She was seen cageside passionately cheering her then-husband as he knocked out the Brazilian to win the lightweight title. This is why the divorce became such a public affair. Another reason was that shortly after the two separated and Topuria filed a civil separation petition in a Spanish court, Badell filed a formal criminal complaint alleging domestic and gender-based violence.

However, in February this year, the two sides settled the matter, and the court granted them a divorce. This is what allowed the Spaniard to return to active competition and face Justin Gaethje at the UFC Freedom 250. While things are much better today, Topuria described the divorce as one of the biggest disappointments of his life, explaining that his priority throughout the process remained protecting his family and his young daughter.

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“I had to live it,” Topuria told Auditore. “I had to figure out how I would fix everything for the good of my family and the good of my daughter, and finally, we’re good.

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“It was a disappointment in my life. Yeah, I would say. Of course, it was a disappointment. No one wants to separate from his family, and specifically when you have a small daughter at the house.”

Ilia Topuria currently has visitation rights while his ex-wife holds primary custody of their infant daughter. So while his personal life is on a smoother track today, he has since the interview lost his UFC title to Gaethje. While this is the first time he has spoken at length on his divorce, he had previously admitted frustration over becoming the subject of headlines unrelated to fighting.

Ilia Topuria and Giorgina Uzcategui Badell reflect on the public nature of their separation

“Unfortunately, and very much to my regret, I am currently in the news for matters that have nothing to do with sports,” Topuria wrote on social media in January. “I understand that being a public figure means being exposed to fake news and misleading, sensationalist headlines designed solely to generate clicks, without regard for the truth or the consequences.”

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More recently, Uzcategui also reflected on the experience during a conversation on a Spanish-language podcast, saying the public attention surrounding the divorce had overshadowed much of her own identity.

“I define myself as a curious, resilient woman with a deep faith,” Giorgina said. “I have gone through a time where people, well, have reduced me to headlines. But really, that has been a very small part of my life.”

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When it comes to high-profile relationships ending publicly, Topuria’s situation isn’t a first.

In late 2021, former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell went through a highly publicized divorce from his wife Heidi Northcott that began with a domestic disturbance call at their Hidden Hills, California home. What followed was a multi-year divorce proceeding that grew increasingly strained with mutual temporary restraining orders and accusations traded over parenting and mental health. Eventually, in April 2025, almost four years later, the two settled their divorce.

There have been other highly publicized separations, like in the case of Jon Jones-Jessie Moses and Tito Ortiz-Jenna Jameson. However, since neither UFC star was married to their respective partners at the time when they separated, the precedent with Ilia Topuria doesn’t hold.

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Regardless, today, although their relationship has fundamentally changed, both continue to co-parent their daughter while moving forward with their respective lives despite the bitter ending to their relationship as well as the highly publicized nature of their split.