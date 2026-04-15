“It Was an Accident”: MMA Fighter Undergoes Trial After Friendly Sparring Turned Fatal

A night of drinking and sparring between two roommates ended with one man dead and the other, a professional MMA fighter, facing a murder charge. A Sydney-based professional MMA fighter, Bradley Fletcher, has found himself in a similar situation, where he was accused of being the reason for his friend’s demise. Although Fletcher pleaded not guilty to m***er, the prosecutors have been adamant about pressing for stricter punishments, citing several extreme pieces of evidence.

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March 22, 2024, was the date when the incident took place. Bradley Fletcher (38) and his friend Bradley Evennett (32) were just moving together as roommates. But what unfolded afterward seemingly changed the direction of their future. To celebrate their new beginnings, Fletcher and Evennett started drinking alcohol.

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Not just that, they also reportedly used other intoxicating substances like cocaine. In their intoxicated state, they came up with the idea of a friendly sparring session. Although it started as a fun activity, the situation escalated. At that point, Fletcher in particular became quite aggressive, as per the court proceedings.

Now, while Fletcher was a trained MMA fighter, his friend had no such background. Not only that, but Evennett also had a genetic condition that causes brittle bones. And during the sparring session, when Fletcher allegedly struck his friend violently multiple times, it caused major injuries, including brain bleeding, fractures to the face and ribs, and broken teeth, among other things.

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Due to these injuries, Evennett ultimately succumbed to his injuries, turning a friendly sparring session fatal. However, when Fletcher was asked about the situation, he attributed it to an accident.

“We were sparring, we were boxing, it was an accident, bro,” said Fletcher to the police after his arrest. “I’m a pro-MMA fighter, off my head, dumba*se, like you don’t do that sh*t. You don’t kick your best mate in the face, he’s got a bone disease, brother.”

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Now, given their intoxicated state of mind at that time, Fletcher’s argument may be true. But the investigation findings have made his stance quite complex. As such, after the incident, instead of calling emergency services, Fletcher allegedly dragged his friend’s body through the house, placed it in a car, and drove away.

He later dumped the body on a footpath before leaving the scene. A passerby eventually discovered the body and contacted emergency services. Fletcher was arrested later that day. However, during his interaction with the police, he reportedly described the incident as an accident. But with that, he also admitted to being under the influence of drugs and alcohol and losing control.

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When court hearings began, Fletcher pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter. As such, he acknowledged that his actions caused his friend’s death but denied any intent to inflict serious harm. However, prosecutors have rejected this plea. But why?

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More details on MMA fighter Bradley Fletcher’s case

The involvement of MMA fighters in “m***er” cases is rare. But it has happened before as well. For instance, in 2023, an MMA fighter named Cedric Marks was arrested and convicted in Texas for the 2019 killings of his ex-girlfriend, Jenna Scott, and her friend, Michael Swearingin. As a result, a Bell County jury unanimously sentenced Marks to death.

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The prosecutors in Bradley Fletcher’s case may opt for such stricter punishments. As per an autopsy report, multiple blunt force injuries were the cause of death. To be precise, Mr Evennett was found with a head injury, brain bleeding, broken eye and facial bones, broken teeth – including a molar found in his airways – rib fractures, and abrasions on his limbs and neck.

“The crown case is that the nature of the injuries… Show that the accused intended at that moment of inflicting those injuries,” prosecutor Kelly Ratcliffe said. “It matters not that he regretted it later.”

Clearly, the severity and nature of the injuries are the key factors driving the prosecution’s case. However, amid that, the court also heard that Fletcher’s girlfriend, who had been present earlier, may testify that he asked for help in moving the body.

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Citing the unexplored angles, the trial will continue next Thursday. And with that, the central issue will potentially revolve around whether Fletcher intended to cause serious harm. If proven guilty, it would support a murder conviction. If not, the verdict may result in a charge of manslaughter.