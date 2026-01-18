“It’s All Fu**ing Fraudulent”: Ex-Champion Accuses UFC of Being Fake in Unfiltered Rant

In the internet era, fight promotion revolves around digital content. Like every major organization, Dana White & Co. aggressively uses online videos, interviews, and social media to hype up the fights. However, the UFC’s most unfiltered fighter, Sean Strickland, has never hidden his frustration with the process and has repeatedly said he hates filming promotional content for the organization.

Despite ongoing tension, the UFC and Strickland have kept working together for years. The former middleweight champion now gears up to return to the Octagon in February at UFC Houston against Anthony Hernandez. Even before fight night, Sean Strickland has made evident his anger with the UFC once again. And this time it’s over their promotional content. In his latest social media rant, he called out the UFC’s scripted approach to selling fights and made it clear he wants to stay completely unedited.

Sean Strickland demands uncut content in UFC promotions

“You see, guys, I’m on my way to film with the UFC guys, and I hate filming with the UFC, Sean Strickland said in his latest Instagram story. “Because it’s all f–king fraudulent, right? It’s like, me unedited—they won’t play any of that sh-t.”

‘Tarzan’ grabs headlines more for his outspoken remarks than for his fights. He sparks debate across social media with controversial comments about women in MMA and statements that many have called racist or homophobic. While fans praise his blunt, unapologetic style, he still follows strict scripts when filming UFC content.

“So at the end of the day, it’s like, alright, UFC, tell me what you want me to say,” Strickland added. “I know you need content for YouTube or reruns, so just tell me what you want me to say. I’ll f–king say it, and then I can get on with my day.”

The UFC and fans have often criticized Strickland for his words and actions, as the promotion enforces strict standards of public conduct. Despite this, he has built a strong working relationship with UFC content creator Nina Marie Daniele. Even though ‘Tarzan’ is known for his no-nonsense personality and Nina has a past as a model, they have developed a close, brother-sister–style bond.

“Hate to break it to you guys, but Sean Strickland is not the same person in real life as he is on the internet. I get asked this question daily, LOL. @SStricklandMMA is probably one of the nicest, most supportive, and caring friends I have, LMAO,” Nina Marie Daniele said.

They spend time together beyond content shoots, and Nina actively supports him during both professional sessions and personal moments. For Nina Marie, Strickland is always her “best friend.”

Strickland and Nina Marie Daniele’s relationship stays unfiltered

When Sean Strickland and Nina Marie Daniele first met for an internet shoot, many people thought they didn’t match. At the time, the former champ made some derogatory remarks about Nina, judging her for her past. But since then, their friendship has grown into one of the most unexpected bonds in MMA.

Over time, Nina became part of Strickland’s inner circle, attending his wedding last year, joining him in shooting camps and firearms training in the desert, and creating content together.

On top of that, Sean Strickland has always supported her and even defended her against critics. For Strickland, Nina has become a key support, helping him navigate the “social world,” as he explained in a video on social media. Later, Nina reposted the video, showing her true feelings for him.

“Sometimes you meet a motherf***er and realize they were your brother in another life. Some of y’all don’t understand our friendship, and I really don’t care. I’ll always be in your corner, homies for life, to the death, you freaking lunatic,” Nina Daniele said in 2024, explaining her relationship with Strickland.

In UFC promotions, Nina Marie Daniele seems to be the only one who truly gets Sean Strickland. What do you think about their surprising friendship? Drop your opinion below.