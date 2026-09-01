“It’s Awful”: Fans Furious After Valentina Shevchenko’s UFC 332 Main Event Reports Go Viral

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Natalia Silva is rumored to headline UFC 332 in Salt Lake City, and fans are already losing it. The flyweight title fight was reportedly set for the co-main event, but various reports now indicate it has been moved all the way to the top of the card.

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The UFC has yet to officially confirm the change, and there wasn’t even a confirmed main event for UFC 332 before ‘Bullet’ vs. Silva was reportedly elevated. If the reports are to be believed, this would be Valentina Shevchenko’s first numbered-event main event since UFC 215 in September 2017, where she fought Amanda Nunes.

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The UFC recently confirmed several matchups for its return to the Delta Center on October 3, including Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Payton Talbott. The organization will return to the Salt Lake City venue for the first time since UFC 307 in 2024; therefore, the quality of the main event is very important to local fans. Instead, they could get a women’s flyweight title match, which has already sparked plenty of skepticism online after the report went viral.

However, there is no denying that Natalia Silva has earned this fight. The Brazilian has won eight consecutive UFC fights and has defeated three former champions in her previous three appearances, including Rose Namajunas, Alexa Grasso, and Jessica Andrade, all by unanimous decision.

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Imago March 2, 2023, Las Vegas, NV, LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – March 2: Valentina Shevchenko speaks with the press and the fans at MGM KA Arena for UFC 285 -Jones vs Gane : press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz on March 2, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV, United States. Las Vegas, NV United States – ZUMAp175 20230302_zsa_p175_051

The Brazilian has also repeatedly expressed confidence that she would be the next challenger for Valentina Shevchenko’s throne since she is currently ranked No.1. Meanwhile, Shevchenko is still one of the most accomplished fighters in women’s MMA history. ‘Bullet’ won the UFC flyweight title at UFC 231 in December 2018, defeating Joanna Jędrzejczyk, and has since become a defining figure in the division.

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Her only loss at 125 pounds came against Alexa Grasso in 2023, before Shevchenko won their trilogy battle by unanimous decision. Since then, the Russian has successfully defended her title against Manon Fiorot and Zhang Weili, with the latter victory coming in November 2025.

Natalia Silva poses a serious challenge, especially if she can keep the fight going. The Brazilian now has a 90% takedown defense rate, but that figure will come under serious pressure against one of the most complete fighters in the sport.

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But despite all the stats, the biggest concern for UFC fans appears to be whether the fight warrants the spotlight of a numbered-event main event.

If the UFC decides to promote another fight already booked for the card, Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Payton Talbott and Johnny Walker vs. Mick Parkin appear to be among the top options. Elsewhere on the card, Ateba Gautier will face Roman Kopylov, while Court McGee will fight Eric Nolan in what is expected to be his final fight.

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UFC 329 winner Damian Pinas, former title challenger Marvin Vettori, and Imanol Rodriguez are also set to compete on the same card. For now, though, Valentina Shevchenko vs. Natalia Silva appears to be the fight attracting the most attention, and not necessarily for the reasons the UFC would like.

Fans aren’t impressed with Valentina Shevchenko vs. Natalia Silva as a main event

The rumored promotion of Valentina Shevchenko vs. Natalia Silva has already sparked a backlash from fans, with many claiming that the fight does not belong on a numbered UFC card.

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“It’s awful. First women’s main event since January 2025, and they have it on a numbered card with Valentina, whose last few fights have been beyond awful,” one fan wrote.

Another questioned whether the matchup would provide enough action for a Salt Lake City crowd, saying, “Bad main event for UFC fans in Utah. I just can’t imagine this fight being exciting at all.”

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Some fans went even further, arguing that the fight should not have been placed on the main card in the first place.

“That shouldn’t be on a main card, let alone a main event. Apex is perfect for this crap,” one commenter wrote. Another fan criticized Silva’s recent form, claiming, “Silva didn’t even win her last fight. Such a bad fight in general, much less a main event.”

The criticism continued, with one viewer arguing that the UFC should have found a stronger attraction for a market that does not regularly host major events. “It’s absurd and unfair to make this a main event for a place they only go once a year if that,” the fan wrote.

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Another blamed the promotion’s approach to matchmaking, saying, “If only the UFC had foresight and actually planned cards instead of just praying something is available 4-6 weeks out.”

Others were even more blunt. “In no way is this Main Event for a numbered UFC event,” one fan wrote. “This is actually pitiful. Shows you the exact direction the UFC is going in,” another added.

“What a freaking joke!” a third commenter wrote, while another concluded, “This isn’t even a Fight Night main event.”

The UFC has yet to formally confirm Valentina Shevchenko vs. Natalia Silva as the main event for UFC 332. Until then, the rumored change remains just that: a report. But the early reaction truly shows that the promotion may need to do some convincing if it wants fans to embrace the fight as the card’s main event.