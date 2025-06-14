“It’s Different Scales”: UFC Atlanta Fighter Raises Eyebrows After Missing Weight

After 14 years under the UFC banner, fan-favorite Alex Caceres was released from the roster in May, following three consecutive losses. Known for his flashy style and resilience, the surging featherweight couldn’t afford another stumble, nor could Dana White. Now, post-UFC, Caceres has signed with Mike Perry’s Dirty Boxing promotion. He was set to face another former UFC fighter, Saidyokub Kakhramonov, on June 14 in Miami. But here’s the twist: that fight is in jeopardy now. Why? Let’s dive in.

Being the co-main event of Dirty Boxing 2, both fighters were scheduled to compete at featherweight. However, they each missed weight by 0.4 pounds, despite both claiming they had made weight backstage. The current situation is that Caceres wants to proceed with a catchweight bout, while Kakhramonov insists on cutting the remaining 0.4 pounds. This irritated the former UFC fighter, who lashed out at Saidyokub during the weigh-ins.

With a frustrated voice, ‘Bruce Leeroy’ lashed out at his opponent after he insisted on cutting the last 0.4 pounds from their physique, “It’s not about weight, competition, shit—we already made it. It’s different scales. We’re just cutting more weight for no f*****g reason. Whatever, it’s cool. Doesn’t matter what it is. Whatever it is, it’s not even your decision. You’re letting somebody else talk for you, bro. Fight me—that’s all that matters right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Weight cutting can be dangerous, and fighters often push their limits to make the limit of their respective divisions. At UFC 301, Willian Gomis nearly fainted after weighing in at 143 pounds for his featherweight bout. He appeared extremely weak, struggled to stand, and had to be carried off the scale by security. The fight was ultimately canceled. The MMA community even acknowledges that fighting is the second most difficult thing in the world of combat while weight-cutting still stands at the top.

AD

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOME OF FIGHT (@homeoffight) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Being one of the most entertaining fighters within the UFC, Caceres’s exit from the promotion was heavy for the MMA community, as they were not expecting him to be cut from the roster. Well, he found his call in Mike Perry’s promotion. Interestingly, other than him, another known name will be debuting in the Dirty Boxing league.

Former UFC heavyweight will headline Dirty Boxing 2 after being cut by Dana White

One of the most shocking releases from the promotion this year was the Surinamese powerhouse, Jairzinho Rozenstruik. ‘Bigi Boy’ was defeated by Sergei Pavlovich in a closely contested fight back in February, and following that loss, the promotion decided to cut him from the roster. Why was it shocking? Well, the fighter was 2-2 in his last four outings and remained an entertaining presence in the Octagon. His departure raised questions across the MMA community, with many believing that UFC management is now willing to cut anyone, regardless of their appeal or potential.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, after his departure from the UFC, Rozenstruik’s first task is to make sure he performs to the best of his ability in the bare-knuckle fighting organization. The fighter is set to headline the event against Devon Schwan in the main event of Dirty Boxing 2, which takes place June 14 in Miami. The entire card will be streamed free on YouTube on the Dirty Boxing YouTube handle.

The Mike Perry and Jon Jones-led promotion has been earning a solid reputation within the combat sports fraternity. After Yoel Romero fought under their banner, and with the inclusion of several former UFC fighters, the top brass has made it clear—they’re here to stay!