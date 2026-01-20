“It’s Happening”: Jorge Masvidal All but Confirms Conor McGregor Fight as White House Talks Heat Up

The UFC White House card is still months away, but the noise around it is already getting loud, and Jorge Masvidal has now jumped straight into the middle of the conversation. So, when he starts talking about “momentum” building towards a possible showdown with Conor McGregor, people lean in. Is this just another rumor riding social media waves, or is something real starting to take shape behind closed doors?

When he joined The Ariel Helwani Show recently, Masvidal didn’t confirm a deal, but he made it clear things aren’t imaginary. Asked bluntly whether talks were happening, “Gamebred” leaned into his signature streetwise confidence, “Brother, I tell you this much. My boy Ali (Abdelaziz) is putting in the FaceTime. And I don’t mean on the Apple to Apple. I mean, he’s putting in the ‘Face’ Time, you know? He’s relatively neighbors with Hunter and Dana. So he’s down there on ‘Face’ Time. He’s getting in their face, you know? It’s not looking bad right now. I can’t say too much more, but it’s not looking bad right now.”

For months, fans assumed Conor McGregor’s long-teased return would circle back to Michael Chandler. That door, however, was slammed shut by Dana White recently.

With Chandler publicly ruled out, the question shifted fast. If not him, then who? That’s where Masvidal comes in. ‘Street Jesus’ admitted to things being on the right track, and the fight suddenly feels less imaginary than it did a week ago.

“They’re talking, dialogue has been opened, there’s communication there,” ‘Gamebred’ said, before cheekily adding, “And that was before Ariel Helwani. What’s gonna happen now?”

So what does that mean in practical terms? Weight, for one, doesn’t seem to be a sticking point. When asked about divisions, Masvidal waved it off, indicated that lightweight isn’t an option, but, “…wherever they put me, as long as they put me in there, I get to beat f— someone’s a–.”

And when Helwani boiled it down to a true-or-false question, June 14, White House, Masvidal vs. McGregor, Masvidal delivered the most important line: “If Conor has a s**cide wish, it’s happening.”

What about Michael Chandler, the man who waited nearly three years? Masvidal didn’t sugarcoat it. Asked if he felt bad, he shrugged it off verbally. “When it comes to this fighting sh—, I don’t feel bad for nobody, brother.”

Cold? Maybe. Honest? Definitely. So where does that leave things now? UFC 324 is next on the horizon, and Dana White has said matchmaking for the White House card begins after that. Nothing is signed. Nothing is guaranteed. But the tone has definitely changed as Michael Bisping has also thrown his weight behind the Masvidal vs McGregor matchup!

Michael Bisping argues Conor McGregor vs Jorge Masvidal makes “a lot of sense” for the White House card

Michael Bisping didn’t need much convincing. As the former UFC champion watched the White House chatter heat up, he landed firmly on one conclusion: if Conor McGregor is coming back, Jorge Masvidal makes sense.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Bisping framed the matchup as both logical and timely. “It looks like we might be getting Conor McGregor vs. the one and only, Jorge ‘Gamebred’ Masvidal, at the White House – potentially,” he said.

Then came the endorsement. “If you ask me, that actually makes a lot of sense.” Why? Bisping’s point was less about rankings and more about optics. He argued that McGregor vs. Masvidal is logical because the UFC wants its biggest star to return in a winnable, high-profile fight, noting that the sport is simply better when Conor McGregor is active.

While the White House card doesn’t need McGregor or any single superstar to sell, ‘The Count’ believes the scale of the event almost demands a spectacle. In his view, “Masvidal is entertaining, Conor McGregor is entertaining, the two of them are going to stand there and go toe-to-toe. They’re going to bang it out.”

At this point, the picture is clear even if the paperwork isn’t. Jorge Masvidal isn’t talking like a man chasing a rumor. He’s talking like someone who knows conversations are real, momentum is real, and timing finally favors him. A White House card doesn’t come around twice. And if the goal is noise, violence, and two names casual fans instantly recognize, Masvidal vs. McGregor checks every box!